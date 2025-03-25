Hi, Subscriber

Lions Star Makes News Dating Popular Detroit Rapper

A former Detroit Lions star, who could be back with the team in 2025, made it Instagram official that he's dating a Detroit rapper.

The Detroit Lions could have their own superstar couple on their hands, because Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shouldn’t have all the fun.

A former Lions player, who could very well be back in 2025, is reportedly dating one of the Detroit hip-hop scene’s biggest stars. So, move over Kelce and Swift, we have a new power couple in the Motor City.

Former Lions Player Za’Darius Smith Finds Love in Detroit

NFL player Za’Darius Smith and Detroit hip-hop star and actress Kash Doll have gone Instagram official. Earlier this month, some clips surfaced, via The Shade Room, of the two getting their groove on in Ghana. One clip shows them enjoying an event, and another clip captures Za’Darius with his hand on Kash’s shoulder in what appears to be a club.

Now, both Smith and Kash Doll have taken to their official Instagram Stories to post photos of each other. The photos, which were posted on their stories and circulated on social media, show the two lovebirds walking together, one photo hand-in-hand, in what appears to be a fancy hallway, perhaps at a hotel.

“Kash Doll is a Detroit-born rapper and actress who has made a significant impact in the music industry over the last decade,” the rapper’s about section states on her official website. “Known for her confident delivery and unapologetic style, she first rose to prominence with hits like ‘For Everybody’ and ‘Ice Me Out.'”

So, it appears Smith and Kash Doll are certainly a thing. Perhaps that gives the player a reason to stick around in Detroit, if the Lions come back with a new offer, in some wild turn of events.

The Detroit Lions and Za’Darius Smith

The Lions released Za’Darius Smith during the offseason to free up $5.7 million in cap space, but the move wasn’t seen as great by many NFL analysts and experts. It was a surprising move, especially since Detroit gave up a fifth and a sixth-round pick for him at the trade deadline.

Smith also has solid numbers. He notched four sacks, 10 QB hits and three tackles for loss in eight games for the Lions during the 2024 season, earning a 74.7 defensive grade on Pro Football Focus. He’s also a three-time Pro Bowler and seemed to hit his stride in Detroit.

So, Smith is now a free agent and still doesn’t have a team. But, he’s one of the top players in his position, so it would be surprising if he doesn’t find a home by the start of the new season.

Some think Smith will be back in Detroit, and it looks like Kash Doll would be happy about that. In a March 23 piece for SideLion Report, Brad Berreman notes, “Smith remains available as the third week of free agency approaches, so it’s been easy to wonder about the possibility he could come back to the Lions. It would tilt toward unlikely if the reason for his release was rooted in being asked to take a pay cut, But if he’s not finding what he expected on the open market, the door to come back is theoretically open.”

