Pair Of Lions Stars Earn Major Endorsement Deals

The Detroit Lions are set to open up the 2026 NFL season in less than two weeks, and they’ll be out to prove that last season, which resulted in them missing the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2023, was an anomaly.

The Lions are fortunate to boast a talent-rich roster that include the likes of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Jahmyr Gibbs on offense, while Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, and Alim McNeil anchor the defense.

It’s not surprising to see NFL players earn major endorsement deals, and both St. Brown and Gibbs have now added their names to the list with new deals of their own.

Detroit Lions Stars Amon-Ra St. Brown And Jahmyr Gibbs Earn New Endorsement Deals Ahead Of 2026 NFL Season

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is getting his own limited edition of Red Bull cans (available in both 8.4 oz and 12 oz cans) that can be bought exclusively in Michigan.

For Gibbs, who is already one of the best players in the NFL at his respective position and one of the most popular athletes in the Motor City, it’s just the latest feather in his cap.

“I’ve never been on a can. Growing up, you’d see athletes on cereal boxes, but I’ve neverseen an athlete on a can, so I think it’s awesome,” Amon-Ra St. Brown said via The Detroit Free Press. “Everyonedrinks Red Bull and knows what it is, so to be on a can is definitely surreal.”

Last season, St. Brown hauled in 117 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns, ranking fifth in the league in both receptions and receiving yards while tying for second in touchdown catches.

Meanwhile, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has joined Kool-Aid’s roster of Hydration Athletes along with Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette.

The Kool-Aid Hydration products are available in Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry Lemonade and Grape flavors.

Last season, Gibbs appeared in all 17 games and accumulated 1,223 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 243 carries while averaging 5.0 yards per attempt. His talent firmly put him among the NFL’s best at the running back position, finishing seventh in rushing yards and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns.

The Regular Season Is Next For The Lions

The Lions, who finished their 2026 exhibition slate with a 2-1 record thanks to wins over the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts, had a competitive spirit during Training Camp, which head coach Dan Campbell loved.

“I mean, I love the competitiveness,” Campbell said. “We always get after it pretty good, but I think us getting back to it, it’s just Detroit versus Detroit, the no joint practices. I just think we got a lot of good stuff done.

“We got through full installs, man. We got to hit every situation multiple times. And so, when you’re able to do that, then you can really get pretty advanced with each other and test each other pretty good.”

The Lions and Saints will kick-off from Ford Field on Sept. 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET.