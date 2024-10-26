Lions Still Have Hope to Get Maxx Crosby, NFL Insider Says

Even though Detroit Lions fan favorite Maxx Crosby has said he wants to stay with the Las Vegas Raiders, there’s no denying that he’d have a faster route to the Super Bowl with the Lions, and a former NFL player and current broadcaster believes there’s still hope for Crosby to come to the Motor City.

Crosby is a Michigan native who was born and raised in Lapeer and played football at Eastern Michigan. His Michigan lineage, coupled with Crosby being a strong defensive end who already has 6.5 sacks this season, would make him a dream pick to replace Aidan Hutchinson, who’s out with a broken tibia.

‘I Don’t Think the Door’s Completely Shut’ on Maxx Crosby Coming to the Detroit Lions, T.J. Lang Says

Former Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers player T.J. Lang says he doesn’t think the door is totally closed on a Crosby trade to Detroit.

“I don’t think it’s lost on Maxx Crosby to look at the season and say, ‘We’re going nowhere,’ and if the right fit is there, can we make it?” Lang said during a radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m not saying that’s there. I’m not saying it’s gone. But, I don’t think the door’s completely shut.”

Lang added that he thinks Crosby would be “open to a trade” but not necessarily request one.

“I don’t think that hope is lost that Maxx Crosby is open to a trade,” Lang said. “I’m not saying I don’t think hope is lost that the Lions are gonna go and get him.”

Crosby Would Be ‘Perfect’ for the Detroit Lions

In an October 25 feature for USA Today, NFL analyst and expert Jacob Camenker names some possible landing spots for various NFL hotshots, including Crosby.

“The Lions would be a perfect landing spot for Crosby,” he wrote. “They have a big need on the edge after star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a gruesome, season-ending leg injury, and Crosby would provide a similar impact to the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, who was leading the NFL in sacks at the time of his injury.”

Camenker also discussed the Michigan appeal, stating, “Crosby also spent part of his childhood in Michigan before playing collegiately at Eastern Michigan, so he has ties to the state. If he’s not a Raider, that looks like his best match. While it may be an unlikely move, it remains a slim possibility ahead of the deadline.”

Of course, Crosby has pushed back on the idea of leaving Vegas. In the October 22 episode of his podcast, “The Rush with Maxx Crosby,” he said he wants to stay in Las Vegas, stating, “I want to be [in Las Vegas]. I want to be silver and black.” He did admit, though, that’s it’s not all up to him, stating that “it’s a business part of it, too” and “I don’t have 100% control of all that.”

Crosby signed a four-year, $94 Million contract with the Raiders in 2022, with an annual average salary of $23,500,000. The Raiders brought him on in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.