Lions DC Sends Strong Message About Detroit’s Expectations for 2026

Not only are the Detroit Lions continuing to manage the injuries to both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, but general manager Brad Holmes recently re-signed Jack Campbell while also selecting edge rusher Derrick Moore out of the University of Michigan in late April during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Additionally, the club brought in veteran free agent D.J. Wonnum along with cornerback Roger McCreary and safety Christian Izien.

However, there were several subtractions to the Lions defense, most notably linebacker Alex Anzalone, who is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cornerback Amik Robertson is now with the Washington Commanders, and veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader is now with the New York Giants.

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard Has His Work Cut Out For Him

With several new faces to manage on the defensive side of the ball, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, who is entering his second season in the role he took over from Aaron Glenn, has his work cut out for him.

“Absolutely, I mean when you look at the defensive side of the football, I was just talking off air with the crew about, this is probably the most amount of new jersey numbers and faces I’ve had to learn in my now going on six years being here,” Sheppard said during a recent interview on Fox 2. “Just being personable with guys like you guys know I am, just trying to learn their names so it comes naturally on the grass. But with the overflow and influx, with credit to the front office, they did a tremendous job bringing in competition.”

After missing the NFL Playoffs, Sheppard noted the importance of wanting to form internal competition to create a “next man up” mentality.

“And that was kind of the thing leaving last year, making sure we created such a competitive environment, kind of within and in house, that when once the season gets rolling, it doesn’t matter who we call upon or who is out there, it truly will be a next man up with no drop-off mentality.”

The Lions Continue To Manage Several Injuries

The Lions, who are continuing to manage the injuries suffered last season to safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, helped supplement the depth at the position with the signings of Chuck Clark along with Christian Izien.

“I would start with the back end – not quote on quote change, but everyone understands the nature of our safety spot right now with the uncertainty in my man Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, two All-Pro caliber playoffs,” Sheppard said. “But with the uncertainly there, the front office addressed it and they attacked it.”

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Alim McNeill returned to the Lions in Week 7 of last season after completing his recovery from a torn ACL. He saw a drop-off in several key personal statistics, but according to Sheppard, his confidence is rising.

“In Alim, what I like is that he’s been open and honest and not shied away from it, he knows that last year wasn’t up to his standard,” Sheppard said. “But it had nothing to do with ability, it had everything to do with, you’re coming off a major injury, you’re a high caliber player, and just getting that confidence back. Knowing I can anchor and put that foot in the ground and not have to think about it.”