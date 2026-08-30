Lions Make Surprising Cut Of Veteran With Ties To Drew Petzing

The Detroit Lions, like all other NFL clubs, must be at the mandated 53-man roster by 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, and they’ve already announced multiple roster releases.

Among the players that the club has released so far include rookie DL Tyre West, DT Myles Adams, LB Troy Reeder, and TE Zach Horton.

However, another name has been announced as the club’s latest release, and it will come as a surprise to some fans considering that he’s already spent time playing under new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing during their time together with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Detroit Lions Have Released Wide Receiver Greg Dortch

It was confirmed by the Lions that wide receiver Greg Dortch, who was entering his first season with Detroit, was among the latest round of roster cuts.

Dortch, who attended college at Wake Forest, was never drafted into the NFL and signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. After being waived by the Jets, he was placed on their practice squad.

Dortch bounced between several teams early in his career, spending time with the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons before eventually finding a home in Arizona with the Cardinals in 2021.

After initially moving between the Cardinals’ practice squad and active roster, he earned a larger role in 2022, finishing with 52 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games. He remained with Arizona through 2025, when he posted 29 receptions, 206 yards and three scores in 12 games played before his season was ended because of an injury.

Dortch signed with the Lions in March 2026 on a one-year contract, reuniting with former Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, whom the Lions hired as the official replacement to John Morton.

So far in his NFL career, he’s racked up 1,310 receiving yards on 145 receptions with 10 touchdowns. He’s also accumulated 2,659 return yards and 119 rushing yards, along with a single rushing touchdown.

The Lions Have Already Made Several Roster Cuts

All NFL teams must have their 53-man roster finalized by 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday evening, and the Lions have been taking the steps necessary to reach that threshold.

They wrapped up their preseason schedule with a 2-1 record after Saturday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, and will face the New Orleans Saints in their 2026 NFL regular season opener on Sept. 13 at Ford Field in Detroit.