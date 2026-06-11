Rumored Lions Free Agency Target Instead Announces Retirement

The Detroit Lions saw some significant changes to their offensive line, but one suggested addition is now off the table.

The Lions will see a new addition at center, with the team hoping to maintain continuity from a unit that powered one of the league’s best offenses in recent seasons. The Lions were also connected to veteran free agent Joel Bitonio, but he instead announced his retirement this week.

Lions Could Have Targeted Joel Bitonio

CBS Sports reporter Zachary Pereles had initially named Bitonio as the top free agency addition for the Lions, noting that he would add a veteran presence to the interior of the line.

“Adding Bitonio would be a great way for the Lions to upgrade on the interior,” wrote Pereles. “With new faces at right tackle (Blake Miller) and center (Cade Mays) and Penei Sewell switching to left tackle, the steady Bitonio would be a nice add on the interior.”

Bitonio had a strong NFL resume prior to retiring, playing 12 seasons with the Cleveland Browns and making the All-Pro teams in 2021 and 2022. He also had a seven-year stretch of Pro Bowl nods, running from 2018 to 2024.

Joel Bitonio Didn’t Want to Play for Another Team

In the end, the speculation was unfounded as Bitonio said in his retirement announcement that he never wanted to play for another team.

“Truthfully, as time passed and my career kept going, there was never a point where I could envision myself in a different uniform,” Bitonio wrote in an announcement notice posted to the team’s official website. “Wearing that orange helmet and being part of this franchise – from getting drafted to signing three contracts – I felt a loyalty to the Browns, and it gave me a sense of pride to represent a fan base who is consistently loyal to us. I started the job here, and once I got to a certain point, I knew I wanted to finish the job in Cleveland.