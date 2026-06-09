Former Lions Target Maxx Crosby Gets Honest About Relationship With the Raiders

The Detroit Lions were one of many NFL teams that were linked to star pass rusher Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, who ultimately remained in place despite a reported trade to the Baltimore Ravens that fell through.

Crosby seemed like a perfect fit for the Lions, considering that he attended Eastern Michigan University, about 30 minutes outside of downtown Detroit, and was born in Lapeer; while at Eastern, Crosby earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2017 and 2018.

Right now, it appears as though Crosby is moving forward with the Raiders, and based on his latest comments, both sides appear to have mended fences with one another.

Michigan Native Maxx Crosby, Once Connected To The Detroit Lions, Gives Latest Update On Relationship With Raiders

According to Crosby himself, the saga between himself and the Raiders is all in the past, and he’s excited to still be a member of the team.

“It’s water under the bridge,” Crosby said. “It’s a long time ago. A lot of things I learned about what’s going on and what this league can bring. A lot of adversity, a lot of different things you can’t really anticipate. But I’ve been through a lot in my life. It’s nothing to me. I’m here and I want to be here and I’m excited to be here. I’ve got a lot of work to do.”

He also sounds like he’s moving forward with the Raiders at this point in his NBA career.

“Everyone knows my love and appreciation for this organization,” Crosby said. “That never will change. (The trade is) part of the business. There are lot of other things that don’t need to be discussed, but ultimately I’m exactly where I want to be.”

He continued:

“This has been a long road to recovery,” Crosby said. “It’s probably the longest rehab I’ve been through, but ultimately it’s been the best by far and we’re not even to the finish line. … I’m real close, but I’m at that point where I forget. I need to relax a little bit. That’s kind of been the biggest battle right now because I’m almost back to being out there.”

Following Detroit’s 15-2 campaign in the 2024 NFL season, Crosby expressed admiration for Dan Campbell, which naturally sparked speculation of a potential homecoming.

“In all realness, seeing what Dan Campbell has built, hearing what those guys say about him … everybody says the same thing,” he said. “They’re like, ‘I hope one day you just get to be able to be in that locker room with Coach Campbell.’ They said he’ll literally die for his players. He lives by that. The things you see in the locker room postgame, the interviews and everything, that’s who he is.

Lions President Rod Wood Said The Lions Weren’t In The Mix For Crosby

In late March, Lions president Rod Wood said the club wasn’t realistically going to be in the mix to acquire Crosby.

“When we’re looking at our cash and cap budget, we’re looking at it as is and as it will be with those guys knowing that we want to keep many of them, all of them if we can,” Wood said. “So if we had gone out and done the biggest – let’s say we did the Maxx Crosby trade or the Trey Hendrickson signing, that probably would have meant, which one of these guys are we going to let go?”