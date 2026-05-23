Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater Faces Unusual Offseason News

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is preparing for another season behind starter Jared Goff, but just got some unusual news out of his home state.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, the state of Florida passed a new law based on an incident that Bridgewater faced while serving as a football coach at his alma mater. The new law — named after Bridgewater — will clear the way for coaches to personally help their players and exonerates Bridgewater from punishment he had faced for doing so.

Teddy Bridgewater Act Goes Into Effect

As The Associated Press noted, Bridgewater had lost his position as head coach when it was revealed that he paid out of pocket to help out some of his student-athletes.

“The Bridgewater Act is named for the Florida native and longtime NFL quarterback who coached his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High, to a state championship in 2024,” the report noted. “But he was suspended for the 2025 season after revealing that he personally paid for meals, ride-share services and treatments for some players.”

Bridgewater had spoken out in the past, saying he was only trying to help the athletes living in an area of high poverty and crime in Miami.

“Bridgewater, in a social media post that led to his suspension last year, told supporters of the powerhouse high school program that he spent up to $6,000 some weeks for meals, rides and other services for the team, including making sure the field is lined properly — in addition to $23,500 for the team’s training camp costs and apparel,” the report noted.