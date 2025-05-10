Ex-Lions QB Named Candidate for Saints After Derek Carr’s Retirement

The Detroit Lions plucked Teddy Bridgewater out of retirement late last season to serve as a backup for Jared Goff in the final stretch of the regular season and playoffs.

The veteran quarterback could land an even bigger assignment in 2025.

Bridgewater has been named as a potential option to join the New Orleans Saints and replace Derek Carr, who announced his retirement on May 10. The Saints have no clear successor for Carr, with a largely young and inexperienced quarterback room, and one analyst believes Bridgewater would be a perfect fit.

Teddy Bridgewater Could Return to Starting Job

Bridgewater was a steady presence for the Lions, helping 2023 draft pick Hendon Hooker develop while serving as a steady hand. When Goff went down with an injury in last season’s divisional-round playoff game against the Washington Commanders, it was Bridgewater who was tapped to fill in until Goff returned.

Though Bridgewater retired last offseason and served as a high school football coach before returning to the Lions in December, he is seen as a candidate to start for the Saints this season. Ian Van Roy of Pro Football & Sports Network named Bridgewater as one of the top three veteran options for the Saints in replacing Carr.

“Teddy Bridgewater has been in and out of retirement, but he’s had moments of solid play throughout his career,” Van Roy wrote. “In 2021, he went 7-7 as the starter for the Denver Broncos — comparable to Carr’s pace from last season.

“He is also familiar with the Saints. Bridgewater went 5-1 as a starter in New Orleans during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Those wins came under Sean Payton, but his .500 record in Denver pre-Payton shows he can still manage games effectively.”

Van Roy also suggested that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore would be a good fit for Bridgewater’s style, “especially if he can recapture some of the poise he showed in 2018 when he threw nine touchdowns to just two picks.”

The Saints could also pursue other options, including free agent Aaron Rodgers who has yet to make a decision on whether to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers or not. There could also be some options available on the trade market, along with handing over the reins to rookie Tyler Shough after the team used the No. 40 overall pick to land him in the NFL draft.

Teddy Bridgewater’s Uncertain Future

It’s not clear what Bridgewater plans for his next step. He hit free agency after the conclusion of his contract with the Lions, and Detroit is heading into the coming season with just Goff and Hooker on the depth chart.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who also coached Bridgewater during his stint in New Orleans, suggested that there is no challenge too big for the veteran.

“He doesn’t accept excuses or impossibilities,” Campbell said, via The Athletic. “For him, there’s always a better way. You make the most of any opportunity. He’s lived it. He’s been told he’d never play again. He’s been cast aside and told he wasn’t good enough, yet through it all, he’s still standing tall.”