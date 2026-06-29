Lions CB Terrion Arnold Gets Good News at Court Hearing

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will have the chance to get out of jail while awaiting felony kidnapping charges.

The Lions cornerback was jailed last week on a series of charges related to an alleged kidnapping, and prosecutors initially asked that he be held without bond. But a judge on Monday ruled that Arnold could go free on bond, leaving the team with a decision on his future.

Terrion Arnold Granted $1 Million Bond

As the Detroit Free Press reported, Hillsborough County judge Christopher C. Sabella granted $1 million bond to Arnold. Sabella said that while prosecutors had probable cause to charge Arnold, “the burden is higher than the probable cause.”

Sabella responded to the request from prosecutors that Arnold be held without bond until trial, the Detroit Free Press report added.

“Florida prosecutors sought Arnold to be held in detention without bond until his trial, but Sabella denied the state’s request, saying ‘the state isn’t there at this point.’ The state also requested an ankle monitor, which the defense objected to and the judge denied,” the report noted.

Arnold will be allowed to leave his home for work purposes, which would allow him to attend Lions practices and games. Sabella added that the extra attention Arnold will face would help keep him in line for the coming weeks and months.

“If he is late for practice, ESPN will let us know,” he said. “If he violates the conditions of his bond, he will be found.”