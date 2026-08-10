Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold Visits With NFC West Powerhouse

Because of his ongoing legal issues stemming from his arrest, the Detroit Lions released cornerback Terrion Arnold, creating a significant gap at the position which is now being competed for in Training Camp by several current members of the squad.

Meanwhile, Arnold is still awaiting his official next opportunity in the NFL. Having already reportedly visited with the Houston Texans, Arnold has also drawn the interest of another club that happens to be the reigning Super Bowl champion – the Seattle Seahawks.

Former Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold Visits With Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks

According to a report from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arnold visited with the Seahawks on Sunday.

“Sources: The Seahawks had former Lions CB Terrion Arnold in for a visit today. This is the second visit for Arnold, who previously met with the Texans and has interest from other teams as well,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t long ago that Arnold was linked to the New York Jets, who are now coached by former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, according to ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini.

“Aaron Glenn’s described the interest in CB Terrion Arnold as “due diligence,” comparing it to the Russell Wilson flirtation in the spring,” Cimini wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Jets inquired about Arnold when he was released by the Lions. Arnold facing felony charges.”

Arnold played in and started 24 games with the Lions since being selected out of the University of Alabama. During that time, he racked up 91 tackles with 18 passes defended.

Arnold is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on August 13, 2026, before a judge in Tampa, Florida.

The Lions Released Terrion Arnold Stemming From His Legal Issues

Arnold was eventually released by the Lions after being arrested in late June. He was charged with four counts of kidnapping and armed robbery after voluntarily turning himself in to police.

Not long before Arnold’s legal issues came to a head, Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard called him out directly, essentially telling him to stay quiet and focus on playing.

“I need him to be quiet and just play,” Sheppard said. “You guys know. I don’t know if the media would like that, because I’m sure T.A. gives you guys a lot of things to write on. But no, I talked to, he calls me too much. But that kid has a great heart. Man, he wants to be great. But I told him it’s a difference in talking about being great and actually being great. And he’s starting to understand that.”

Meanwhile, head coach Dan Campbell addressed the Arnold saga and said it was a disappointing conclusion to what appeared as though it was a promising career in the Motor City.

“I addressed the team last night over that,” Campbell said earlier in Training Camp. “You know, it stinks. You never want to let go of a player, especially somebody that you’ve been around for a while here and you drafted and all that. It’s unfortunate, but we made the move we thought was best for us.”