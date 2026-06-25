Lions CB Terrion Arnold Expected to Face Serious NFL Punishment After Arrest

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is facing the prospect of life in prison after being arrested on a series of felony charges, and the former first-round pick could also face harsh discipline from the NFL in the meantime.

Arnold surrendered to authorities in Florida after facing an arrest warrant connected to an alleged robbery and kidnapping in Tampa. The Florida state attorney’s office said in a statement that Arnold faces “multiple felony charges which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison” for allegedly orchestrating a kidnapping in retaliation for an alleged theft at a property he owned.

While Arnold has maintained his innocence and the team issued a statement avoiding comment on the specifics, recent cases indicate that he could face a long suspension from the league.

Terrion Arnold Could Be Away From Lions Indefinitely

Several other NFL players who faced felony charges have been handed long suspensions by the NFL, including six games for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after he pleaded guilty to charges related to a street-racing incident. Running back Kareem Hunt was suspended for eight games for an assault that was recorded on video.

While the NFL often waits until the conclusion of criminal proceedings to issue punishment, Arnold could face more immediate action. The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office said in a statement that it had filed a pretrial motion to keep him in jail without bond until trial, with no court date in sight.

“Our office will file a pretrial detention motion to argue that Arnold remain behind bars until trial,” the statement read. “The date for that hearing has not yet been scheduled. Arnold’s codefendants are all currently behind bars in connection with the crime.”

That could prompt the NFL to put him on the commissioner’s exempt list, essentially putting him on paid leave until the trial takes place.

The Lions did not indicate if he faced any action from the team, releasing a statement with few details.

“We are aware of the legal situation regarding Terrion Arnold,” a spokesperson for the team said, via USA Today. “We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process.”

Arnold’s name had first surfaced in court documents earlier this year, when the alleged co-conspirators were arrested, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at the annual league meeting that the cornerback was not involved.

“We got all the information that says he wasn’t involved. That’s what we know, that’s all we know, and that’s really all I can say,” Campbell said, via NBC Sports. “As far as I know it’s not a big deal. It seems like he still wasn’t involved with this.”

Terrion Arnold Faces Serious Allegations

As USA Today reported, the charges against Arnold stem from an alleged theft from an Airbnb that he owned.

“Arnold allegedly began orchestrating his retaliation with others within hours of giving his theft report to the police, according to an investigation cited in the press release from the state attorney’s office,” the report noted.

Police claim that Arnold orchestrated the kidnapping and robbery in retaliation for the alleged theft.

“Arnold is accused of coordinating and directing … codefendants to lure three men to an apartment where the victims were robbed, beaten, and held at gunpoint,” the release from the state attorney’s office said.