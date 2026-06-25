Lions CB Terrion Arnold’s Camp Issues Strong Statement After Arrest

Shocking news broke on Wednesday evening with the report of the arrest of Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold after being identified as the lead conspirator in a target armed robbery and kidnapping which occurred in early February; when court documents initially showed Arnold’s name in the incident, he denied any involvement.

Additionally, the Lions seemed to accept Arnold’s explanation and said they believed he wasn’t involved. Obviously, this changes things.

Arnold was arrested after turning himself in and is facing multiple felony charges that could result in a life sentence if he were convicted, and his official mugshot has been released.

While the Lions have released a statement indicating they’re aware of the ongoing situation, Arnold’s camp is now reacting to the news.

Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold’s Camp Releases Statement Maintaining His Innocence

In a statement released by Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management, Arnold “categorically denies” the charges that he’s facing.

“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence,” the statement read. “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on the testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”

Terrion Arnold Had Been Entering A Crucial Third Year In The NFL

Arnold, whom the Lions selected in the opening round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama, was limited to only eight games last season because of injuries.

He had been directly challenged by head coach Dan Campbell during the club’s recent OTAs, and acknowledged the importance of stepping up his own game.

“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure,” Arnold said earlier this month. “I feel like … competition breeds excellence. … (The front office’s) job is to go out there and find guys to come into the room to push the guys, and when you go out there and you have environments like that, that’s environments that I thrive in. … That’s what the NFL is all about. So, I mean, if you don’t have that or you don’t have coaches who are going out there trying to find guys to replace you, to push you, then it’s not going to get the best out of you.”

As far as his health was concerned, Arnold said that he was approaching 100 percent.

“Entering camp, obviously I want to be 100 (percent), but right now I would say I’m about 75, 80 percent,” Arnold said. “Like, I think the main thing for me is just knowing that I am healthy. It’s one of those things you have to go through and you have to go out there and play, knowing that you’re not at 100 percent. Nobody is at 100 percent, but just being able to go out there, enter camp, knowing that I’ve had the surgeries, got worked on, feeling better, like, I’m ready for that.”