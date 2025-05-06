Lions Told to Bring Back ‘Sorely Needed’ Player Immediately

The start of the 2025 NFL regular season may seem like forever from now, but it’s really just about four months away, and the clock is ticking. While the Detroit Lions have wrapped up a successful 2025 NFL draft, there are still some holes in their lineup, and those spots will have to be addressed if the team wants to be the kind of major player it has been past few seasons.

Notably, there’s a former Detroit Lions player on the market that NFL experts are pointing to as a must-have for the Motor City next season. It’s pretty mind-boggling that this guy is still on the market, so if the Lions want him, they should act fast.

Former Detroit Lions Player Still Available

The NFL offseason has already moved past its free agency and draft phases, but there’s still time left to make roster moves. That’s a good thing, because plenty of teams, the Lions included, don’t have totally complete rosters yet.

In a May 6 feature for the NFL, Jeffri Chadiha names the best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents. “Like every other player who will be mentioned in this column, these veterans have relied on patience and analysis of the market to see how best to move forward,” he noted in the feature, adding that veterans such as Aaron Rodgers and Amari Cooper, of course, are drawing lots of attention. “The franchises obviously want to find experienced talent, but the players want their next team to work wonders for them as well,” he stated.

“There are still plenty of teams with holes to fill. There also are a number of high-profile veterans searching for new homes,” Chadiha added. “This is the time of year when bargain-hunting becomes a way of life for every decision-maker hoping to upgrade a roster.”

So, who does Chadiha want to see come to Detroit? It’s a familiar face in linebacker Za’Darius Smith. The guy is dating hip-hop artist Kash Doll, isn’t that enough to prove that he’s meant to be in Detroit?

Veteran Player Could ‘Add More Depth on the Edge’ for the Detroit Lions

Detroit, of course, brought Smith on during the 2024 season after defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was unfortunately hit with a season-ending leg injury. Now, Chadiha urges the Detroit Lions to bring Smith back “to help create the pressure this team has sorely needed.” Last season, Smith really proved himself, stepping in and clocking 40 pressures in his nine games with the Lions and a pass rush win rate of 21.5, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Davenport is returning to Detroit on a one-year deal, but there’s nothing that says Smith can’s do the same thing,” he noted. “In fact, the Lions reportedly haven’t completely dismissed that idea. This is a team that saw its Super Bowl dreams crushed by injuries last season. Even though Smith is on the wrong side of 30 (he’s 32), adding more depth on the edge wouldn’t be a bad thing.”

So, Chadiha is all in on bringing Smith back to Detroit, but Brad Holmes has yet to indicate that any talks are in motion.