Lions Make Tom Kennedy Decision Official Ahead Of 2026 Season

The Detroit Lions are gearing up to host the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13 for their 2026 NFL season opener, marking the first time that the Saints have traveled to the Motor City since the 2014 campaign.

Ahead of the matchup, the Lions have officially confirmed that wide receiver Tom Kennedy has been signed to the active 53-man roster.

“Yeah, Tom Kennedy’s playing in this game,” Campbell said earlier in the week with a smile before concluding, “Oh s—, I let it out.”

Kennedy has been part of the Lions’ organization since 2019.

Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp Praised Tom Kennedy

Kennedy, who has been confirmed to be returning punts for Detroit’s Week 1 opener against the Saints, drew high praise from Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp.

“Every time we’ve put him back there, he’s done something with the ball in his hands, made a little play here or there, kind of created a spark of energy,” Fipp said of Kennedy. “He did that in the preseason again. At the end of the day, it’s going to be a collective effort, all 11 guys out on the field, not just one guy and not just him, certainly. I’m excited to watch that group play.”

Tom Kennedy Has Been With The Lions Since 2019

Kennedy is originally from Farmingdale, New York, and was a two-sport athlete at Bryant University, competing in football and lacrosse. After playing football as a freshman, he initially left the sport behind before eventually returning to the gridiron. His comeback season proved to be a successful one, as he caught 57 passes for 888 yards and nine touchdowns, earning first-team All-NEC honors.

His success extended to lacrosse, where Kennedy also received All-NEC recognition and briefly explored a professional career in the sport. He ultimately returned to Bryant to play one final football season, finishing with 33 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown.

The Lions signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Kennedy’s first NFL catch came in 2021, when he also contributed on special teams as a kick returner. He later provided one of the more memorable plays of his career during a January 2022 matchup with Green Bay, completing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond on a trick play.

Injuries and multiple roster transactions kept Kennedy’s path to a consistent NFL role from being straightforward in the years that followed. He eventually made his way back to Detroit in 2026 and was most recently added to the Lions’ practice squad after the team’s final roster cuts.

Through his NFL career to date, Kennedy has totaled 18 receptions for 231 yards while also accumulating 762 yards as a returner.