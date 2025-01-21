Top Candidates Emerge for Lions OC Job After Ben Johnson Departure

The Detroit Lions put together the league’s top offense this season, a balanced attack that leaned on a talented group of playmakers.

With the Lions losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to become head coach of the rival Chicago Bears, one insider expects the team to keep a measure of continuity by promoting from within.

Ryan Love of USA Today’s Lions Wire compiled a list of the top internal candidates to replace Johnson and lead Detroit’s offense in 2025, a group that includes the assistant coaches leading the team’s passing and rushing attacks.

Lions Could Make Commitment to Passing Game

As Love noted, passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand has helped establish the Lions as a premier passing team in the NFL. The Lions built a strong air attack around quarterback Jared Goff, who joined the team in a 2022 trade as something of a cast-off from the Los Angeles Rams.

Love suggested that keeping Engstrand on as offensive coordinator would allow the Lions to keep a strong measure of continuity from the previous seasons.

“Engstrand has served five seasons with the Lions, just finishing his second in his current position. The Lions’ passing game ranked second in the league in passing yards this season and helped Jared Goff establish himself as a key part of one of the best offenses in the NFL.

This choice feels as close as you can get to keeping pace with what Johnson established with the Lions offense.”

Another Top Candidate Emerges

ESPN insider Adam Schefter named Engstrand as one of the top candidates for the job, along with assistant head coach/running backs coach Scottie Montgomery.

As Love noted, Montgomery has 18 years of coaching experience between the NFL and college and helped the Lions establish a strong ground game. Detroit ranked No. 6 in rushing yards and tied for No. 2 in rushing touchdowns this season.

“He’ll be a coach Campbell can trust immediately, and his experience justifies the opportunity for a promotion,” Love wrote.

The Lions could look at other candidates, including offensive line coach Hank Fraley. The Lions have one of the league’s top offensive line units, and Fraley comes highly respected by players and head coach Dan Campbell.

Center Frank Ragnow offered his endorsement for Fraley, saying he has been a driving force in establishing the Lions as a top offense in the NFL.

“I truly think he would be great,” Ragnow said, according to Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit. “He’s bright, man. He’s bright. He’s so creative in what he does with this offense. I know Ben gets a lot of the credit or whatever, but Hank, that whole staff, they’re very innovative and creative and they do a really good job.”

While the Lions won a franchise-record 15 games and earned the first No. 1 overall seed in franchise history, they stumbled in the playoffs due in large part to mistakes on offense. The Lions threw four interceptions in a loss to the Washington Commanders, including one on an ill-timed trick play that called for wide receiver Jameson Williams to throw.