Lions Trade Pitch Sends Star Edge Rusher to Detroit

The Detroit Lions have used every tool at their disposal to fill roster holes and build a Super Bowl contender, but still have one big need remaining — the pass rush.

The team found a breakout star in first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson, but struggled to find a consistent counterpart on the edge. The Lions did find some help at last year’s trade deadline, adding Za’Darius Smith who finished his seven games in Detroit with 4.0 sacks.

One analyst believes the Lions will go back to the trade market for more help, this time landing an even bigger target.

Lions Take Aim at Star Pass Rusher

Many of the offseason’s biggest pass-rushing targets — namely Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett — are now off the market. But Bryce Lazenby of The Sporting News pointed out there is one big target still remaining in Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson is the reigning sack leader with 17.5 in 2024, but hit the trade block after gaining the team’s permission to seek a trade this offseason. While the Bengals have not committed to whether they will deal Hendrickson or give him a new contract, Lazenby suggested the Lions could be one of three logical landing spots.

“The Washington Commanders are a contender who could use another edge-rusher. The Bengals could be more willing to work with the Commanders since they’re an NFC team. The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills stand out as other teams that could use the veteran,” Lazenby wrote.The Lions could have other options, including a potential return for Smith. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy suggested that the Lions could be giving the 32-year-old some space to explore free agency with the option to return to Detroit on a new contract.

The team could also have some options in the NFL draft. CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin suggested the team could land Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams with the No. 28 overall pick.

“Williams didn’t have elite production at Georgia, but given what we’ve seen from the defensive linemen coming out of the Bulldogs program in recent years, he’s worth betting on,” Dubin wrote. “As it is, he can definitely help with the run defense. He has great size and length for the position, and if allowed to line up outside more often rather than head up on tackles, maybe he could generate more pass-rush productivity.”

Aidan Hutchinson’s Return in 2025

The biggest boost for the Lions will come when Hutchinson returns to the field in 2025 after missing the majority of last season with a fractured leg. The team struggled to establish a consistent pass rush after his October injury, leading to a defensive collapse in the team’s 45-31 playoff loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

Hutchinson said last season that he might be able to return to the field if the team advanced to the Super Bowl, but the early playoff exit left him bitter and determined to return.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Super Bowl, Hutchinson said he believes the team can return as contenders again next season.

“Onward,” Hutchinson said, via the Detroit Free Press. “That’s the message. That’s all we can do. (We had) a great regular season, not-so-great postseason, so we’re going to bounce back and get healthy, most importantly, because with the talent, we’re going to be good.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

