Lions Trade Pitch Sends Star Edge Rusher to Detroit

“The Washington Commanders are a contender who could use another edge-rusher. The Bengals could be more willing to work with the Commanders since they’re an NFC team. The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills stand out as other teams that could use the veteran,” Lazenby wrote.The Lions could have other options, including a potential return for Smith. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy suggested that the Lions could be giving the 32-year-old some space to explore free agency with the option to return to Detroit on a new contract.

The team could also have some options in the NFL draft. CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin suggested the team could land Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams with the No. 28 overall pick.

“Williams didn’t have elite production at Georgia, but given what we’ve seen from the defensive linemen coming out of the Bulldogs program in recent years, he’s worth betting on,” Dubin wrote. “As it is, he can definitely help with the run defense. He has great size and length for the position, and if allowed to line up outside more often rather than head up on tackles, maybe he could generate more pass-rush productivity.”

Aidan Hutchinson’s Return in 2025

The biggest boost for the Lions will come when Hutchinson returns to the field in 2025 after missing the majority of last season with a fractured leg. The team struggled to establish a consistent pass rush after his October injury, leading to a defensive collapse in the team’s 45-31 playoff loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

Hutchinson said last season that he might be able to return to the field if the team advanced to the Super Bowl, but the early playoff exit left him bitter and determined to return.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Super Bowl, Hutchinson said he believes the team can return as contenders again next season.

“Onward,” Hutchinson said, via the Detroit Free Press. “That’s the message. That’s all we can do. (We had) a great regular season, not-so-great postseason, so we’re going to bounce back and get healthy, most importantly, because with the talent, we’re going to be good.”