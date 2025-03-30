Lions Trade Pitch Sends Star Edge Rusher to Detroit

The Detroit Lions have used every tool at their disposal to fill roster holes and build a Super Bowl contender, but still have one big need remaining — the pass rush.

The team found a breakout star in first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson, but struggled to find a consistent counterpart on the edge. The Lions did find some help at last year’s trade deadline, adding Za’Darius Smith who finished his seven games in Detroit with 4.0 sacks.

One analyst believes the Lions will go back to the trade market for more help, this time landing an even bigger target.

Lions Take Aim at Star Pass Rusher

Many of the offseason’s biggest pass-rushing targets — namely Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett — are now off the market. But Bryce Lazenby of The Sporting News pointed out there is one big target still remaining in Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson is the reigning sack leader with 17.5 in 2024, but hit the trade block after gaining the team’s permission to seek a trade this offseason. While the Bengals have not committed to whether they will deal Hendrickson or give him a new contract, Lazenby suggested the Lions could be one of three logical landing spots.