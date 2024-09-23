Lions Trade Pitch Sends Bills Player With ‘Plenty of Talent’ to Detroit

The Detroit Lions looked good on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 22, securing a 20-13 victory in unfriendly territory. As the team heads into Week 4, NFL expert and analyst Matt Holder discusses a trade idea that he believes could immediately help the Lions’ defense.

In the September 23 Bleacher Report article about prioritizing every roster’s biggest weaknesses heading into Week 4, Holder suggests a trade with the Buffalo Bills to secure cornerback Kaiir Elam.

“Cornerback has been an issue for the Lions dating back to last season, and it’s still one of the team’s biggest weaknesses,” he stated.

Kaiir Elam Could ‘Contribute Right Away’

In the piece about the possibility of trading for Elam, Holder stated that the “third-year pro may not be the proven commodity the organization is hoping for, but that’s primarily because he’s been stuck behind Christian Benford.”

He added, “The 2022 first-round pick has plenty of talent to potentially contribute right away and be part of the long-term solution at corner.”

In a separate piece for Bleacher Report’s NFL Trade Block Big Board column, published September 18, NFL writer and expert Kristopher Knox named Elam as a trade candidate among his “Week 3 honorable mentions.”

The Bills selected Elam in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. He played in 16 games for his rookie season, including six starts, and had two interceptions and four passes defended. However, Elam didn’t get much play time in 2023 because of injuries and just being a healthy scratch. He only played in three games for the 2023 season and had 14 tackles.

Still, Elam could find promise somewhere outside the Bills. In an August feature for Bleacher Report, Alex Kay listed Elam as a trade target for the Washington Commanders, saying that he could get more playing time outside of Buffalo.

“Adding a high-upside, potential-laden contributor like Kaiir Elam could both address depth woes and set the organization up for the future,” Kay noted at the time, referring to the Commanders. He added that Elam has “made some big plays in the contests he’s suited up for, but for each of those he’s been responsible for several more blown coverages and unsuccessful gambles.” Kay also said Elam could “get a fresh start with a new coaching staff” and be brought into a new team at a “relatively low cost.”

Get Walter Nolen on the Radar for the Lions for the 2025 Draft

Looking further down the road, Holder says the Lions should keep an eye on defensive lineman Walter Nolen of Ole Miss for the 2025 NFL draft.

“Re-signing Alim McNeill might be a priority for Brad Holmes this spring, but Holmes might want to explore other options at defensive tackle in this year’s draft class,” he noted. “Nolen should be on the general manager’s radar, as he has good size (6’3″ and 305 pounds) and impressive strength at the point of attack.”