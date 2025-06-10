Lions Trade Proposal Brings Disgruntled $21 Million Superstar to Detroit

The Detroit Lions have so much to prove in 2025. They’ve had a stellar few years, breaking record after record in the franchises difficult history, but the 2025 season will mark head coach Dan Campbell’s first time without offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the fold, and all eyes in the NFL will be on Campbell to see if he can still recreate the magic.

There’s little doubt that the biggest hole in the Lions’ lineup right now is in the edge rusher position. While the team has one of the best edge rushers in the entire NFL in Aidan Hutchinson, he can’t do it alone, and he needs an apt partner. The draft came and went without a superstar edge rusher being added, and the jury is still out on who could step up and help Hutch.

So, it would help the Lions immensely if they were to snag one of the NFL’s most sought-after edge rushers, and he’s a guy who seems to be willing to do anything to get away from his current team.

An Elite Edge for the Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is not a happy guy in his current relationship with the team, and he’s making that clear. On Tuesday, June 10, news broke that Hendrickson is skipping mandatory minicamp, since he hasn’t received a new contract.

Hendrickson is a superstar on the field and led the NFL in sacks during the 2024 season with 17.5. He also was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Hendrickson will be fined $104,768 for missing minicamp, so he’s making a real statement that he either wants a deal with the Bengals or the chance to move on. According to The Athletic, the Bengals did reach out to Henderson’s camp on Monday, June 9, but there was no advancement towards a new deal.

Hendrickson is an elite defensive end, and that’s just what the Lions need. Pairing Hendrickson with Hutchinson would be a freaking show, and I’m here for it.

Trade Pitch: Lions Get Trey Hendrickson

So, my trade pitch would involve bringing Hendrickson to the Lions. Detroit would get Hendrickson, and the Bengals would get the Lions’ 2026 second-round pick.

Now, reports have indicated that Cincinnati is asking too much for Hendrickson, but with this latest development of skipping minicamp and the regular season approaching, a second-round pick may look like a sweet deal to the Bengals. Hendrickson has even said he’ll sit out games if the Bengals don’t meet his contract needs, so things could get ugly really fast. Hendrickson could finally get out of this arranged marriage that he’s in with the Bengals, and the Lions could get the elite edge rusher that they’ve been pining after for so long.

This is a make or break year for the Lions. The team has never been to a Super Bowl, and some believe their window has closed. If they want to prove the naysayers wrong, they’re going to have to find an apt partner for Hutchinson, and Hendrickson could certainly be that guy. The only guy who would be a better fit is Maxx Crosby, but that ship sailed a while back, so Hendrickson is it.