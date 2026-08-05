Under-the-Radar Lions Making Strong Cases for the 53-Man Roster

Training camp always creates unexpected storylines, and the Detroit Lions already have a handful of players forcing the coaching staff to rethink where they fit on the depth chart.

With pads on and competition beginning to intensify, several lesser-known players have taken advantage of increased opportunities.

There’s still plenty of football left before final cuts arrive, but, according to A to Z Sports, these four players have done more than enough to put themselves squarely on Detroit’s radar.

Nick Whiteside

Few players have done more to improve their standing than cornerback Nick Whiteside.

Coming into camp, the Lions’ cornerback room appeared crowded enough that Whiteside looked like someone fighting simply to survive roster cuts. Instead, he has become one of the more consistent defensive playmakers throughout the first two weeks of practice.

Head coach Dan Campbell recently acknowledged Whiteside’s steady production, noting that the young defensive back has managed to make an impact virtually every day of camp. That type of consistency is often what separates players battling for the final roster spots.

Even when he isn’t creating highlight-reel turnovers or pass breakups, Whiteside has avoided the kind of coverage mistakes that quickly erase good performances. Coaches value reliability, especially from reserve defensive backs who could be called upon at any point during the season.

Detroit already has established competition at cornerback, but Whiteside has worked his way from an afterthought into a player who could legitimately compete for defensive snaps if his upward trajectory continues.

Tyler Lacy

Tyler Lacy entered training camp with a reputation as a physical run defender capable of eating blocks and helping control the line of scrimmage.

Throughout camp, Lacy has flashed the ability to collapse the pocket with power, creating disruption from both the edge and the interior. His ability to drive offensive linemen backward has been one of the more encouraging developments along Detroit’s defensive front.

That added pass-rushing element is important because versatility has become one of the defining characteristics of the Lions’ defensive line.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s stout, he’s physical. And, so for that big end, especially big end in base, he’s like the perfect big end in base,” Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions coach, said. “I mean, that’s the way you want him to look, the way you want him to play. And, so the next step for him will be some of this stuff where, okay, now we transition to nickel, slide to the three technique.”

With Alim McNeill and rookie Tyleik Williams expected to handle significant interior snaps, Lacy is making a strong argument that he belongs immediately behind them in the rotation.

Even if he isn’t producing gaudy sack numbers during the regular season, a defender who can stop the run while also generating interior pressure provides significant value over the course of a long season.

Jacob Saylors

Opportunity often determines whether a player sticks in the NFL, and Jacob Saylors has made the most of every chance he’s received this summer.

Injuries have opened additional first-team reps in Detroit’s backfield, allowing the former UFL standout to showcase why the Lions have continued investing in his development.

Saylors has responded with explosive plays as both a runner and receiver, demonstrating the kind of versatility offensive coordinator John Morton values from backup running backs. His ability to contribute in multiple phases makes him a more intriguing option than simply serving as emergency depth.

Of course, none of this changes Jahmyr Gibbs’ status as one of the league’s premier offensive weapons. But the battle behind Gibbs and David Montgomery has become much more interesting.

Sione Vaki entered camp as a favorite for the third running back role, but injuries have slowed his progress at a time when Saylors continues stacking productive practices. If that trend continues through the preseason, Detroit could have an unexpectedly difficult decision to make when final roster cuts arrive.

Joe Bachie

Joe Bachie may not be the favorite to earn one of Detroit’s linebacker spots, but he has done enough to keep himself in the conversation.

The veteran has quietly produced solid performances while working primarily with the second and third defensive units. He’s generated pressure as a pass rusher, shown good instincts against the run, and consistently played with the physicality coaches expect from experienced linebackers.

Those contributions may not ultimately earn him a place on the initial 53-man roster, but they could be enough to secure another opportunity within the organization.

Practice squad spots have become increasingly valuable around the NFL, particularly for veterans who understand a team’s defensive system and can be elevated quickly if injuries occur during the season.

Bachie fits that description well. While younger players may possess higher long-term upside, dependable veterans remain important pieces throughout the course of a 17-game schedule.

Several Other Names Continue to Gain Momentum

These four players have generated some of the most attention among Detroit’s under-the-radar performers, but they certainly aren’t alone.

According to A to Z Sports, wide receiver Lawrence Keys has continued to flash on special teams while contributing offensively, running back Jabari Small has earned praise for his steady development, and rookie edge rusher Anthony Lucas has shown intriguing pass-rushing ability despite still refining other aspects of his game.

Undrafted cornerback De’Shawn Rucker has also pieced together several encouraging practices, while rookie edge defender Ahmed Hassanein has arguably played well enough to deserve his own conversation altogether.

Training camp storylines often change quickly once preseason games begin, but these players have already accomplished something important. They’ve forced Detroit’s coaching staff to pay attention, and that’s the first step toward earning a roster spot.

With several weeks remaining before final decisions are made, the Lions’ competition for the bottom half of the roster looks considerably more competitive than it did when camp first opened.