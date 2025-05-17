Detroit Lions Get Troubling Pre-Season Predications

Now that the 2025 NFL season schedule is officially out, it’s time to look at what is ahead for the Detroit Lions and what this schedule could mean for their 2025 season record. Now, nobody knows the future, but with the league schedule being freshly released, many NFL experts and insiders are predicting the season records for each team in the NFL, including the Lions.

For the Detroit Lions, the predictions are a bit more dismal than last season. But, these are only predictions and could very well turn out wrong.

Detroit Lions Lost ‘Instrumental’ Pieces of the Puzzle, Analyst Says

In a May 14 piece for Bleacher Report, Moe Moton gives win-loss predictions for each team in the NFL. “Before you argue against the new projected division winners and playoff teams, remember that at least four new clubs have made the postseason every year since the league added a 17th game in 2021,” he states in the piece.

He adds, “These predictions aren’t a copy-and-paste job from the 2024 standings; they’re a full assessment of what’s to come after an offseason of coaching hirings and roster moves.”

For the Lions, it’s not great. While the team had a 15-2 record in 2024, he predicts a 9-8 record for them in 2025.

In the piece, he notes that, “Detroit lost both its coordinators to head coaching vacancies. Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn were instrumental in the club’s rise to the NFC mountaintop. Johnson fielded a top-five scoring offense over the last three years, and Glenn coached up a defensive unit that allowed the seventh-fewest points and tied for 10th in takeaways last year.”

He adds that he expects “a drop-off in Detroit’s win-loss record after an incredible run last season. The Lions will find it hard to replicate that in a highly competitive division with their former offensive coordinator going to a rival.”

Later in the piece, he says, “Remember, the Philadelphia Eagles went 14-3 in 2022 and dropped to 11-6 the following year with a pair of new coordinators. The Lions will take a bigger fall with their daunting road schedule in a competitive division.”

Another Tough Prediction for the Lions

In a May 14 feature in Fox Sports, a collection of experts give their predictions for each NFL team’s record for 2025. “While a lot is bound to change from mid-May to kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4, our experts broke down every team’s schedule, predicting final records and offering insight and analysis,” they state.

In the piece, Carmen Vitali states, “The Lions are, and should be, the favorites to win the NFC North again. Their roster still looks great top to bottom, and they’ll be getting perhaps the league’s best pass rusher back from injury in Aidan Hutchinson.”

There’s a but, though. He adds, “Still, there’s bound to be some regression when you lose both coordinators to head coaching jobs. After Detroit won 15 games last season though, I’m just not sure a little regression is going to matter all that much.”

He gives their record prediction 11-6. Let’s hope these guys are wrong and that the Lions have another lopsided season, in the good way.