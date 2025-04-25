Lions Turn Heads With Surprise First-Round Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions made a big investment in their defensive line in the first round of the NFL draft — but also raised eyebrows for a pick that many saw as a reach.

The Lions used the No. 28 overall pick on Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. Though the move added a big talent to Detroit’s defense, many expected the team to address the pass rush, which was seen as one of the biggest areas of weakness.

Lions Reach for Tyleik Williams

Many analysts had predicted Williams would be a second-round pick, with ESPN ranking him as the No. 59 overall prospect in this year’s NFL draft.

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms added that he was surprised to see Williams taken so high in the draft, but saw him as a good fit for the Lions and an investment in the team’s future.

“Did not think Tyleik Williams would go this high,” Simms shared in a post on X. “Bit of a future pick for the Lions. But it fits their value and their culture. They’re saying ‘you’re not gonna run on us.’ ”

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports gave the pick a grade of C+, noting that the Lions were already deep on their defensive line and had bigger needs elsewhere on defense.

“Edge rusher was thought to be a bigger need for the franchise, but they choose to address the interior defensive line,” Prisco wrote. “Detroit is deep with DJ Reader, Alim McNeill, Roy Lopez, Levi Onwuzurike and now Williams. Stopping the run won’t be a problem for lead knee-cap biter Dan Campbell’s defense.”

Tyleik Williams Could Help Anchor the Middle

ESPN’s Steve Muench noted that Williams has a reputation for being strong against the run, recording 100 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

“He is an outstanding run stopper who stacks blockers and drives them back,” Meunch wrote. “He locates the ball and sheds blocks in time to make the play and get into the backfield. Williams is big and strong enough to occupy double-teams. He stays in his lane, pushes the pocket and gets off blocks late rushing the passer. He makes it tough for blockers to latch onto his frame and gets his hands up in passing lanes.”