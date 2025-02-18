Hi, Subscriber

Lions Receive Unfortunate News as Offseason Ramps Up

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Getty
The Detroit Lions are knee-deep into their offseason, and they've received some disappointing news when it comes to returning faces.

It’s not just any offseason for the Detroit Lions. This is one of the most important offseason periods in the franchise’s history. While the team will have many of their players entact, the Lions’ coaching staff is going through a total makeover, and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out come September.

Unfortunately, the team has been plagued with coaches leaving for other opportunities, notably offensive coordinator Ben Johnson going to the Chicago Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn heading to the New York Jets. Now, the team has lost a key person in their front office.

As Queen Says, Another One Bites the Dust

On Friday, February 14, ESPN analyst and expert Adam Schefter reported that the Detroit Lions‘ director of scouting advancement, Mike Martin, is leaving the Motor City to take a gig as Notre Dame’s new general manager.

The general manager is actually a new role for college football programs, because since instating the NIL and transfer portal, college football has started to mirror professional football. It’s quite an in-demand position, too.

“Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to hire Detroit Lions Director of Scouting Advancement Mike Martin as the school’s new general manager, per source,” Schefter stated on X. He added that “Martin was part of Detroit’s initial front office staff that helped rebuild the Lions’ roster. Now Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman is pulling Martin away from Detroit to bring an NFL model to South Bend.”

So, losing a member of the front office who “helped rebuild the Lions’ roster” isn’t good news. But, the Lions still have general manager Brad Holmes at the head of the front office, so that should offer some reassurance.

Joshua Vowles of One Foot Down comments on the expected hiring in a February 15 feature, stating, “I will say that I think this is a much different direction than keeping Chad Bowden on staff or even hiring James Blanchard.”

“As we all read between the lines a little bit,” he added, “it sounds like Notre Dame will have the GM position but definitely be supplementing the position with more people to provide better scouting and player development.”

Martin joined the Detroit Lions in 2021 and was one of the first big hires for Holmes. Serving as the head scout, Martin helped evaluate talent. Before the Lions, he also worked for the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

Not All Doom and Gloom for the Lions

Not everyone is jumping ship. After Glenn left to take the Jets head coach position, Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard promoted to the defensive coordinator role.

Sheppard is confirming that he could have gone elsewhere. Speaking with Dan Miller of Fox 2, Sheppard said that he had other opportunities outside of Detroit but stayed with the 15-2 team.

In the interview, Sheppard said head coach Dan Campbell’s trust and support is “the reason I chose to stay here over other opportunities. It would have been almost impossible to take another job, no matter what.”

He added that he owes “a lot to Dan” and that the most important thing is “the belief system he’s had in me since day one when I met him in 2014 as a player, and that’s carried over into the coaching career.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Receive Unfortunate News as Offseason Ramps Up

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x