Hi, Subscriber

Lions Urged to Add Blazing Fast WR as New Target for Jared Goff

  • 22 Shares
  • Updated
Matthew Golden
Getty
University of Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.

The Detroit Lions have amassed an offense full of weapons, and could have another game-breaking wide receiver in their sights this offseason.

Christian Booher of SI.com identified wide receivers the Lions could target in each round of the NFL draft, starting with one of the fastest pass-catchers in this year’s class. He started with Texas receiver Matthew Golden, a first-round selection who could add dangerous speed to their offense.

Lions Make Big Move on Offense

Booher predicted the Lions could land Golden at the No. 28 overall pick, though he noted that the Texas receiver has rising stock after a strong performance at the NFL combine.

“He is incredibly fast, as evidenced by his 4.29 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. Additionally, he has exceptional footwork and can run any route within the route tree and has solid hands,” Booher wrote.

Those skills could be an asset to the Lions and quarterback Jared Goff, who already has a Pro Bowl target in Amon-Ra St. Brown and two strong running backs in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Booher added that Golden had plenty of production in college, making 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season with the Longhorns.

“With some return ability also at his disposal, Golden could contribute at the NFL level in a number of ways,” Booher wrote. “If the Lions are looking to add another burner to their crop of wideouts, Golden is one of the best options available.”

The Lions head into the NFL draft with few obvious holes in their roster, the product of careful team-building from general manager Brad Holmes over the last three seasons. While other insiders predict the Lions could use their first-round pick to add a pass rusher to line up opposite Aidan Hutchinson, their relatively complete roster could give them the latitude to look at a player like Golden in the first round.

Lions Face Big Decision on Another Speedster

The Lions already have one wide receiver with stellar speed, former first-round pick Jameson Williams, but face a looming decision on his future in Detroit. As Mark Inabinett of Al.com noted, Williams is headed into the final season of his rookie contract and will need a commitment from Detroit to stay behind the 2025 season.

“Williams has one season remaining on his four-year, $17.462 million rookie contract. To keep Williams beyond the 2025 season, Detroit has three options available – a new contract before the current one ends, the franchise tag next offseason or its fifth-year option,” Inabinett wrote.

Though Williams has shown flashes of strong play and added a speed element to Detroit’s offense, he has also encountered a series of off-the-field issues during his time in Detroit. That includes separate suspensions for gambling and violating the league’s rules against performance-enhancing drugs.

If the Lions choose to draft Golden, they could have the opportunity to evaluate the Texas receiver over his rookie season and determine whether he can take over Williams’ role in the offense or if they would seek to bring Williams back on a new contract.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Roy Lopez's headshot R. Lopez
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Grant Stuard's headshot G. Stuard
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Urged to Add Blazing Fast WR as New Target for Jared Goff

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x