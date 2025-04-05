Lions Urged to Add ‘High-End’ Veteran to Help Key Position on Defense

The Detroit Lions have a few tools at their disposal to boost their pass rush this offseason, with many analysts predicting they will use their first-round draft pick to find a competent counterpart to Aidan Hutchinson.

One analyst suggests another route, urging the Lions to grab a free agent to add further depth at the key position.

The Lions struggled to establish a pass rush after Hutchinson’s season-ending injury last year, with midseason addition Za’Darius Smith also hitting free agency. The team could look to former Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Dennis Gardeck to fill the void, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested.

Dennis Gardeck Could Come Cheaper After Injury Knox noted that the Lions need depth in their edge-rushing group, pointing out that their attempts to find a counterpart to Hutchinson through the draft and free agency have fallen flat. “The Detroit Lions are expected to have standout pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson back and healthy in 2025,” Knox wrote. “However, the Lions still lack a high-end complement opposite the 2022 first-round pick.