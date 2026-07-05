Lions Urged To Snag Pair Of Unclaimed Free Agents, Including Former Cowboy

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been among the busier general managers in the NFL so far this offseason as he works to get the Lions back into title contention after they missed the NFL postseason with a 9-8 record in 2025.

Among the Lions’ biggest additions in free agency ahead of the 2026 season were center Cade Mays, who signed a three-year contract worth $25 million, running back Isiah Pacheco, edge defender D.J. Wonnum on a one-year, $3 million agreement, and versatile offensive lineman Larry Borom to bolster the roster.

Meanwhile, there remain multiple unsigned free agents who are looking for new homes in the upcoming season. Could it be time for Holmes to make another move?

Should The Detroit Lions Target A Pair Of Unsigned Free Agents Still On The Market?

According to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report, one of the top available unsigned free agents remaining on the open market is Brady Christensen.

“Brady Christensen won’t turn 30 until September, so he makes the list of bargain-bin options who may still have some prime years left,” Moton wrote. “The versatile offensive lineman has played all five of his seasons with the Carolina Panthers and lined up at all five spots within the front-line unit, mostly at left guard.”

“Teams that need a plug-and-play guard or sixth offensive lineman who can fill voids wherever necessary should keep tabs on Christensen’s recovery timetable this summer.”

CHristensen playedcollegiately for the BYU Cougars and was taken by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s started 34 games in his NFL career, but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8 of last season.

Additionally, with a roster spot vacated by the release of cornerback Terrion Arnold, veteran Trevon Diggs remains available for the taking on the open market.

“Just two years ago, Trevon Diggs would’ve been a big-ticket free agent. He has two Pro Bowl seasons and one All-Pro campaign on his resume. In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys signed him to a five-year, $97 million extension,” Moton writes. “Between 2023 and 2025, Diggs only played 22 games. He suffered multiple injuries that sidelined him for long stretches. The Cowboys released him in December of last year, and the Green Bay Packers claimed the boundary cornerback off waivers.”

Diggs, who attended and played at Alabama, was taken by the Cowboys in the second round (51st overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. So far in his NFL career spent with the Cowboys and divisional rival Packers, Diggs has accumulated 242 tackles with 63 pass deflections, 20 interceptions, a pair of forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns.

The Lions Were The Only Team Not To Hold Rookie Minicamp

The Lions were the only NFL team not to hold a rookie minicamp, which GM Dan Campbell chalked up to wanting to do something different.

“I had told you guys at the end of the season, me and Dan (Campbell) were going to take a long, hard look at every single thing from top to bottom and that’s what we did,” he said. “Not doing things just to do it just because you feel like you have to do it.”