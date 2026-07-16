Lions Urged to Add 29-Game Starting CB With ‘Upside’ to Replace Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions are heading into the 2026 season with an unexpected need at cornerback after Terrion Arnold was abruptly cut after being accused of orchestrating a kidnapping, but they could find a replacement on the trade market.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified trade targets for all 32 NFL teams, suggesting the Lions could land a promising cornerback with a relatively small investment. The Lions will need to find a new starter to take the place of Arnold, and Moton believes they could find it in Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones.

Lions Could Buy Low on Jaylon Jones

As Moton noted, the Lions have a potential replacement on their roster already in veteran Rock-Ya Sin, but could instead “pursue a younger option with more upside.” Moton suggested it might take only a Day 3 draft pick to bring Jones to Detroit.

“In 2024, Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones started in 17 games, recording 100 tackles (three for loss), 12 pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing a decent 86 passer rating and just one touchdown in coverage,” Moton wrote.

“He’s fallen on the depth chart with the addition of Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward over the past year. Jones could blossom with another opportunity to start elsewhere.” The former seventh-round pick has appeared in 44 career games with 29 starts, making 162 total tackles and two interceptions. He would likely compete for a starting job with the Lions.