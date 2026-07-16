Lions Urged to Add 29-Game Starting CB With ‘Upside’ to Replace Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions are heading into the 2026 season with an unexpected need at cornerback after Terrion Arnold was abruptly cut after being accused of orchestrating a kidnapping, but they could find a replacement on the trade market.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified trade targets for all 32 NFL teams, suggesting the Lions could land a promising cornerback with a relatively small investment. The Lions will need to find a new starter to take the place of Arnold, and Moton believes they could find it in Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones.
Lions Could Buy Low on Jaylon Jones
As Moton noted, the Lions have a potential replacement on their roster already in veteran Rock-Ya Sin, but could instead “pursue a younger option with more upside.” Moton suggested it might take only a Day 3 draft pick to bring Jones to Detroit.
“In 2024, Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones started in 17 games, recording 100 tackles (three for loss), 12 pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing a decent 86 passer rating and just one touchdown in coverage,” Moton wrote.
“He’s fallen on the depth chart with the addition of Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward over the past year. Jones could blossom with another opportunity to start elsewhere.”
The former seventh-round pick has appeared in 44 career games with 29 starts, making 162 total tackles and two interceptions. He would likely compete for a starting job with the Lions.
Terrion Arnold’s Uncertain Future
Arnold was released on $1 million bond after being charged with several felonies related to an alleged kidnapping and assault. Investigators in Hillsborough County, Florida, allege that Arnold orchestrating the kidnapping in retaliation for an alleged theft at a home he owned.
Arnold faces restrictions, with a judge requiring that he remain at his Tallahassee home unless he is traveling for football activities or attending legal proceedings.
While there was reportedly some initial interest in Arnold around the NFL, he cleared waivers and remains a free agent.
Arnold may not have the opportunity to play this season. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that the NFL could place him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which would serve as an indefinite suspension.
“It is lined right up to be [the] Commissioner’s Exempt List,” Breer said. “Here’s a way to take a player who’s reflecting poorly on the league off the field so the team doesn’t have to make a decision on him before the legal process has been completed.
“This is obviously, like, a really messed up story. And if he’s on the field, that story gets told over and over and over again, which I think is, like, what the NFL has used the exempt list to avoid. So it’ll be interesting to see if he lands there. I mean, he’s facing life in prison. So what’s the precedent here?”
The Lions intially stood by Arnold when his name first appeared in court documents earlier this year, noting that he had not faced any allegations of wrongdoing at the time. But the team moved swiftly after he was charged, releasing him within hours of a judge granting him $1 million bond.
Lions Urged to Add 29-Game Starting CB With ‘Upside’ to Replace Terrion Arnold