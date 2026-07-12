Lions Urged To Reunite With 3-Time Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

Recently, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report included former Detroit Lions edge rusher Za’Darius Smith in a list of players who are currently retired but could consider a change of heart by returning to the game.

“Perhaps unhappy with his role in Philadelphia, the three-time Pro Bowler called it a career at just 33 years old,” Knox wrote. “The caveat here is that Smith is essentially a free agent. The Eagles released him from the reserve/retired list just last month, meaning he could unretire and sign with any team he chooses.”

Knox continued by saying that Smith could be a valuable option for a contending club to consider if he were to decide to return to the game.

“While a few edge-rushers remain available as free agents—including Jadeveon Clowney, Von Miller and Joey Bosa—we would love to see Smith become an option for a contender,” he wrote.”The main reason is the fact that Smith can likely still play at a pretty high level. He recorded 1.5 sacks and five QB pressures in limited action. The previous year, he recorded nine sacks and 25 QB pressures while splitting time between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.”

What are the chances that the Lions could come calling if he were to get the itch to suit up again?

Detroit Lions Urged To Consider Za’Darius Smith If He Reverses Course On His Retirement

According to Lions Insider Brad Berreman of SideLion Report, Smith would be an intriguing option for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to consider.

“After weeks of rumors, in the wake of Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending broken leg, the Lions acquired Smith from the Cleveland Browns at the 2024 trade deadline,” Berreman wrote. “In eight games as a Lion that season, he had four sacks and 40 pressures as a viable fill-in for Hutchinson.”

“Visions of pairing Smith with a healthy Hutchinson in 2025 were easy,” he continued.

“But due in large part to the structure of Smith’s existing contract (thanks to the Browns), and apparently not being able to reach an agreement on a restructure, Smith was waived early in that offseason.”

Berreman concluded by saying that the Lions wouldn’t need Smith to be cast into a starring role, but rather a supporting role – especially to take some pressure off Aidan Hutchinson.

“Smith can still be an effective pass rusher, and he’s always been a solid run defender,” he said. “The Lions don’t need an every-down edge player, just someone who can be a piece of a rotation and mitigate (if not eliminate) any risk of a drop-off in production if Hutchinson gets a little bit more rest this season. Smith could be that guy, and if nothing else the price should be right for general manager Brad Holmes this time around.”

Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith Previously Played For The Lions

Smith saw time in the NFL with multiple teams during his career, including the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, and Eagles, as well as the Lions.

During his time in Detroit in 2024, he appeared in eight games, starting seven of them. He also registered 12 combined tackles (seven solo).