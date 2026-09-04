Lions Urged to Add Trusted Josh Allen Target to Boost WR Depth

The Detroit Lions decided to go shallow at wide receiver to start the regular season, carrying just four on their active roster.

They could have the chance to add depth to the group with a longtime veteran who built a quick connection with quarterback Josh Allen last season, one analyst suggests.

Lions Could Target Brandin Cooks in Free Agency

Reporter Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports predicted that the Lions would scan the free agency landscape for another receiver to add, likely boosting the practice squad. He named former Bills receiver Brandin Cooks, a well-traveled 32-year-old, as a strong target.

Payton warned that Cooks is no longer as productive as he was in his younger years, but could still have a lot to contribute from the bottom of the depth chart.

“Cooks is 32 now, so you’re not signing the 1,000-yard version of Brandin Cooks,” Payton wrote. That’s also not what the Lions need. They already have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Isaac TeSlaa. What Cooks gives them is experience, speed, and somebody who can still play outside without needing 10 targets a game to be useful.”

Cooks showed he can make an immediate impact with a new team, quickly earning the trust of Allen. The Buffalo Bills picked him up off waivers late last season and he jumped in quickly, appearing in five games with two starts and making five receptions for 114 yards. His role continued to grow in the playoffs, making five receptions for 78 yards in the team’s two games.

“If Detroit wants a veteran who can step in immediately and give them dependable snaps, Cooks makes some sense,” Payton wrote. “Plus, he has some experience with quarterback Jared Goff. They played together on the Rams in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. We already saw what that looks like. They got to a Super Bowl together. There’s a rapport there already.”

Lions Could Have Other Options

With productive St. Brown and Williams at the top of their depth chart, along with tight end Sam LaPorta, the Lions wouldn’t need to add much more at the wide receiver spot. But Payton suggested the team could look at some other options, including two other former Bills players — Curtis Samuel and Zay Jones.

Holmes has already telegraphed a move at wide receiver, acknowledging to reporters this week that the depth chart was “light” at its current construct.

“Brad Holmes said 4 WRs is a little light,” Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit noted in a post on X. “Says that just ‘where we’re at right now today, currently.’ “