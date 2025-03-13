Lions Urged to Add $120 Million Edge Rusher in Free Agency Splash

The Detroit Lions have upgraded their defense at all levels over the last three years, but struggled to find depth at one key position.

Former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson has turned into a star edge rusher, keeping consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Lions have not been able to find a consistent presence opposite Hutchinson, however, trying through the NFL draft and free agency to add another pass rusher but not getting much in the way of results.

When Hutchinson went down with a season-ending leg injury in October, he had already racked up 7.5 sacks. Though he was sidelined for the final three months of the season, Hutchinson’s total stood up as the team’s best and no other player had more than 4.0 sacks.

One analyst suggests the Lions could take another swing this offseason, targeting a former $120 million edge rusher in need of a new home.

Lions Could Look to Former All-Pro

Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire identified the top players available to the Lions as the first week of free agency nears an end. He picked former Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller as one of the best options, noting that Miller could still make an impact on the field despite his age and recent history of injuries.

“He’s six years–and a devastating [knee] injury–removed from being a Pro Bowler, but the 35-year-old can still threaten the quarterback in a part-time role,” Risdon wrote. “Miller had six sacks in under 300 snaps for the Bills last year.”

Miller had a strong start to his tenure with the Bills in 2022, but suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving Day and missed the rest of the year. He returned to the field in 2023 but struggled to regain his previous form, registering no sacks that year.

Miller looked stronger in 2024 but was ultimately released by the Bills in a cap-saving move. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills would have interest in bringing Miller back at a lower price, but the Bills already signed edge rusher Joey Bosa so Miller’s best bet for a new NFL team may be outside of Buffalo.

Lions Make Moves on Defense

The Lions have already made some moves in free agency, including the addition of veteran cornerback D.J. Reed in free agency. Reed is expected to take over the starting spot from the departed Carlton Davis.

Speaking to reporters at his introductory press conference, Reed said he had an offer from another NFC contender but picked the Lions instead and was happy with the decision.