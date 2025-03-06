Lions Urged to Snag Projected $36 Million Cornerback

The Detroit Lions will have some holes to fill in their secondary this offseason, with their top cornerback headed to free agency.

One analyst believes they can find help in the form of an eight-year veteran coming off a strong season of his own. SI.com’s Vito Chirco suggested the Lions could take a swing at Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas, who has held down a starting role since coming to Buffalo in a 2023 trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Lions Looking for Defensive Backs

As Chirco noted, the Lions will have a big hole to fill as No. 1 cornerback Carlton Davis is headed to unrestricted free agency with no clear indication that he will return to Detroit. Chirco noted that Douglas would be a capable replacement, having played a key role on a defense that helped propel the Bills to the AFC Championship game last season.

Chirco noted that Douglas struggled in coverage at times last season, earning a coverage grade of 58.9 from Pro Football Focus, but has been a consistent defensive back in the past with a penchant for interceptions.

Chirco added that projects Douglas will have a market value of close to $12 million over three years, bringing his total contract to just below $36 million. He suggested Douglas would be worth pursuing at the right price, but “wouldn’t break the bank” for the veteran cornerback.

Carlton Davis Makes His Stance Clear

The Lions would likely pay a higher price to bring Davis back on a new contract. The veteran cornerback took to social media this week to share a cryptic message hinting that he won’t make the “mistake” of signing a discount deal.

“I won’t make the same mistake twice . If you want your defense upgraded yall know who to pay .Turn on the Tape !” Davis shared in a post on X.

Davis started 13 games for the Lions last season, making 56 total tackles with two interceptions, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

The Lions acquired Davis in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, inheriting the final season of his three-year, $44 million contract. He restructured the deal after coming to Detroit.

Davis dealt with some injuries during his season in Detroit, suffering a broken jaw and a broken thumb.

The Lions will have some other needs to address on their defense, including the lack of production in the pass rush. Though star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has made a big impact, the team lacked depth behind him and no other player was able to top the 7.5 sacks Hutchinson had at the time he suffered a season-ending injury in October.