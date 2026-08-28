Lions Urged to Steal Commanders Safety After Abrupt Release

The Detroit Lions will soon be trimming their 90-man roster down to the 53 who earned spots on the season-beginning roster, but one insider believes they could also have a chance to make one key addition.

The Lions have an opportunity to boost their secondary after a surprise release from another NFL contender. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified the group of veteran NFL players who have already been released and potential landing spots for them, naming the Lions as a logical destination for safety Will Harris.

Lions Urged to Add 30-Year-Old Safety

Knox noted that Harris appeared to be part of the long-term plans for the Washington Commanders when he signed a two-year contract last year, but an injury-shortened season changed that trajectory.

“The Commanders signed safety Will Harris to a two-year deal last offseason, but he missed nearly half of the season with a fractured fibula. Washington announced on Tuesday that it had released Harris,” Knox wrote.

While Knox acknowledged that there are lingering concerns with Harris after the injury, he is still a versatile defensive back with a recent track record of success in the NFL.