Lions Urged to Add Veteran Cornerback in ‘Aggressive’ Trade Deadline Move

The Detroit Lions have one of the league’s worst secondaries through the first month of the NFL season, but could have a few chances to improve in the coming weeks.
The team is getting some key players back from injury, and one NFL analyst suggested they could take an aggressive trade deadline approach to add more talent. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested the team could target Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen to bolster the back end of the defense.
Lions May Need Big Trade Deadline Moves
Knox wrote that the Lions have been able to weather a difficult defensive start thanks largely to their excellent offense, but suggested they can’t sustain that approach all season. He put the Lions among the group of teams expected to make “aggressive” trade deadline moves.
“The Lions are 3-2 but rank 32nd in yards allowed and 29th in points allowed,” Knox wrote. “It’s hard to envision them staying in the NFC North mix without adding to a defense that is both lacking in depth and hampered by injuries.”
Knox pointed out that the Lions have already tried to bolster the defense, making a run at Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. before he ultimately landed with the Dallas Cowboys. He suggested that Lions general manager Brad Holmes will likely keep trying, naming Woolen among the group of potential targets.
“Expect the Lions to focus heavily on adding secondary help over the next few weeks,” Knox wrote. “A safety like Baker could make sense, but after missing out on Porter, Holmes might prioritize cornerbacks like Ringo, Donte Jackson or Riq Woolen.”
Woolen has started all five games for the Eagles this season, making 22 total tackles with three passes defensed. He has been a steady presence in Philadelphia’s secondary, appearing in 69 games with 58 starts since coming into the league as a fifth-round pick in 2022.
Lions Could Make Bigger Defensive Changes
The Lions could be headed to some bigger changes than just trade-deadline additions. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested that the team could part ways with defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard after one-and-a-half shaky seasons.
“Sheppard made it through Year 1, but unless things improve, it’s tough to see him surviving through the end of a second season in the defensive role,” Barnwell wrote. “The Lions are a disaster on defense, ranking 29th in points allowed per drive and last in EPA per play. They can’t get off the field on third down and have allowed teams to convert 81% of their red zone trips into touchdowns, the third-worst figure in the league.”
The Lions could have more help on the way for the secondary. Safety Brian Branch is nearing a return, with the team opening his 21-day practice window after starting the season on the reserve/PUP list.
Lions Urged to Add Veteran Cornerback in ‘Aggressive’ Trade Deadline Move