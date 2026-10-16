Lions Urged to Add Veteran Cornerback in ‘Aggressive’ Trade Deadline Move

The Detroit Lions have one of the league’s worst secondaries through the first month of the NFL season, but could have a few chances to improve in the coming weeks.

The team is getting some key players back from injury, and one NFL analyst suggested they could take an aggressive trade deadline approach to add more talent. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested the team could target Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen to bolster the back end of the defense.

Lions May Need Big Trade Deadline Moves

Knox wrote that the Lions have been able to weather a difficult defensive start thanks largely to their excellent offense, but suggested they can’t sustain that approach all season. He put the Lions among the group of teams expected to make “aggressive” trade deadline moves.