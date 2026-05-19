Lions Were On The Verge Of Blockbuster Trade With Ravens During NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions ultimately stood pat in the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller with the 17th overall selection.

However, Lions GM Brad Holmes was active in trades during the Draft, as they sent picks No. 50 overall and No. 128 overall (a fourth-round pick) to the New York Jets in exchange for the No. 44 overall, using it to take local product Derrick Moore out of the University of Michigan. Additionally, they traded pick No. 181 overall and No. no 213 overall (a sixth-round pick) to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for No. 168 overall, which they used on Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law.

And while there were reports of a near blockbuster deal involving multiple picks with the New York Giants that fell through, there is now video evidence that the Lions nearly executed another blockbuster deal, this time with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Detroit Lions Nearly Made A Blockbuster Trade With The Baltimore Ravens

In a newly released video, Ravens’ Vice President of Football Nick Matteo is seen on the phone speaking with an unknown Lions executive, likely Holmes.

“Would you do your original offer? (Pick) 14 for 17, 118 and next year’s three?” Matteo said. “We’re getting close because we’re at three minutes. You’re out, okay, thank’s buddy.”

Via NFL Insider Ari Meirov, the Lions had their sights trained on acquiring the No. 14 overall pick from the Ravens before pulling what they were offering in return, which included multiple picks.

“Inside the #Ravens draft room: The #Lions offered No. 17 and 118, along with a 2027 3rd for No. 14. Baltimore had interest, but Detroit ultimately pulled the offer,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The offer was initially made before Miami selected Kadyn Proctor at No. 12.”