Lions and Vikings Halftime Act Draws Strong Reaction From Fans

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings game on Sunday, January 5, is drawing major interest across the NFL, because the stakes of the game are just so high. It’s not common for one game to determine so much, but this one evening will decided the fate of both teams heading into the playoffs.

Whoever wins the game will get the top seed in the NFC and NFC North, as well as get the first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage leading up to the Super Bowl. The team that loses will fall to fifth seed and play on the road for the wild-card round.

A big game has to have a big halftime show, and after the Lions announced the halftime act for the Lions vs. Vikings matchup, fans made their thoughts about it known.

Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Halftime Act

On Sunday, December 28, the Detroit Lions took to social media to announced that Quinn XCII will serve as the halftime act at the Lions and Vikings game.

In the post on X, the Lions stated that they were “proud to welcome Quinn XCII back as the halftime performer when the @Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field.” They added that he’s “a true homegrown success story” and “started his journey recording music as a student at Michigan State University. Since then, he’s become a platinum-selling artist with over 4 billion streams, selling out legendary venues like Red Rocks and Radio City Music Hall.”

Quinn XCII is a fitting pick, because he’s from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and, as the Lions mentioned, graduated from Michigan State University. So, he’s a Michigander, through and through.

It’s been about a year since Quinn XCII’s last performance at Ford Field. He also strutted his stuff during halftime of the Lions game against the Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Fans React to Quinn XCII Performing at Lions vs. Vikings Game

Quinn XCII also took to social media to announce the news, stating on Instagram that he’s “coming home.”

No matter who performs at halftime events, there are always going to be some people who aren’t happy about it. But, Quinn XCII’s booking drew a lot of strong, positive comments from fans.

“Hoping this is a SNF game so the whole country gets exposed to the best of the best in the music industry,” one commenter stated on Quinn XCII’s Instagram post.

“Wow that is amazing dude! Been following you for a long time. Hoping to get to a concert of yours soon,” another fan stated, this one on X.

A few commenters even said they thought the post was about Aiden Hutchinson for a second, because the two look a bit alike.

Of course, not all the comments were positive. “This guy looks mega lame,” one fan wrote. “Never heard of em what kinda music does he make,” another said.

Quite a few of the commenters didn’t know who he was, actually, and one fan responded by stating, “You’re aging yourselves asking ‘who?’ Just support the hometown guy even if you don’t know who he is.” Ouch.