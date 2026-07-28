Lions Face Vita Vea Prediction After Sudden Trade Request

The Detroit Lions could have a big — and unexpected — opportunity to boost their defensive line for the 2026 NFL season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea ended his contract negotiations with the team and requested a trade, putting one of the league’s premier run stuffers on the open market. While he could ultimately remain in Tampa, there are likely several teams that will make a run at him.

Will the Lions be among that group? One team insider doubts it.

Lions Will Likely Balk at Big Deal for Vita Vea

SI.com’s Christian Booher predicted that the Lions would likely value their own draft capital over the chance to add Vea to their defensive line.

“As enticing as the potential fit that Vea would be in Detroit’s defense is, making the move would be very difficult in itself,” Booher wrote. “In addition to the cap space situation, the Lions have been notorious about valuing their draft capital, and trading for a two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman would be costly.”

Booher ultimately put the odds of the Lions trading for Vea at slim.

“Ultimately, as tantalizing as it would be for the Lions to make an acquisition of this caliber, the financial element and the fact that they wouldn’t be able to give Vea the extension he desires likely rules out this partnership happening,” Booher wrote.