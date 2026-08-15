Lions Get Major Vote Of Confidence From Key NFL Insider

It has now been several seasons since the Detroit Lions completely transformed their front office and coaching staff, and it’s paid off in dividends that literal generations of fans had never before seen in their lives.

Under the leadership of principal owner and chairwoman Sheila Ford Hamp along with general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions have become one of the most consistent clubs in the NFL with a positive reputation around the League, a far cry from how they were viewed under William Clay Ford and the likes of Matt Millen, Bob Quinn, and others.

And according to one of the top NFL Insiders who is as well connected as anyone, the Lions have set the example that other clubs aspire to be like.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Praises The Culture Of The Detroit Lions

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport recently interviewed with notable Detroit sports journalist Brad Galli, during which he noted the changes not only under Holmes and Campbell but upon Sheila Ford Hamp assuming control of the franchise.

“I mean, it is so different – and it’s not just these two guys, too,” he said. “When Sheila took over, the face of this organization really changed, and everything was suddenly done in a first class way. And it’s the kind of thing that, across the NFL, everyone notices. So now, you come here and where teams want to be is where the Lions are. I know they haven’t won a Super Bowl, okay. But, they’re good every year, they do it right, first class organization, they pay their guys, they treat people well. This is where you want to get to. And you hope that the ultimate prize comes at some point, because certainly they deserve it.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming 2026 NFL season, Rapoport then expressed his belief that the Lions will be among the clubs contending for the Super Bowl.

“But look, the Lions are going to be in it at the end this year just like they are basically every year,” he continued. “They’re one of a handful of teams that have a chance to win the Super Bowl. Like, this is where you want to get to, you know?”

The Lions have two remaining preseason games before they open the regular season slate at Ford Field against the visiting New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13.

The Lions Dropped Their Preseason Opener Against the Bengals

The Lions were defeated by the Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday evening by a 16-14 final score, dropping their preseason record to 0-1.

During the contest, Detroit mostly played their reserve players, many of whom are trying to make a positive enough impression upon the coaching staff that they earn a coveted roster spot.

Making his first start, quarterback Luke Altmyer completed 13 of 22 passes and accumulated 130 yards with one touchdown. Additionally, Joshua Dobbs, whom the Lions recently signed to a one-year contract, completed four of eight passes for 32 yards.

The Lions will next play the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on Saturday, August 22.