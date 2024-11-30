Lions Win Over Bears Could Hurt Them in the Long Run

A win is always a great thing, and for the Detroit Lions, a Thanksgiving win is even sweeter. But, the Lions’ close win over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, with a 23-20 score, could have one possible bad side effect.

Not that fans should have hoped for a loss, but that crazy end to the game, in which terrible time management caused the Bears to lose the chance to win, resulted in a speedy response from the Bears, which could hurt Detroit in the long run.

Detroit Lions Coaches Are ‘Easy Top Candidates’ for Bears Head Coach Job

The Bears let head coach Matt Eberflus go shortly after the loss to the Lions. It makes sense, because with that terrible end to the game, the Bears’ management likely wanted to make a statement and turn the page.

But, now both Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are being talked about as favorites to replace Eberflus. The idea of losing either of these guys to a rival in the NFC North is certainly concerning.

In a November 29 feature for SideLion Report, NFL analyst and expert Brad Berreman says that both Johnson and Glenn are “easy top candidates” to replace Eberflus.

“Johnson and Glenn will both have multiple options on the head coaching market, if they want to fully entertain them,” Berreman stated. He added that no matter “where the Bears are (or will be) in their personal pecking orders is the question,” but that no tally of candidates “is complete without them.”

Now, it’s worth noting that the Bears were likely going to let Eberflus go regardless of the Lions’ win, so perhaps, in the end, the same result would happen for Johnson or Glenn. But, if there was any thought left on the Bears’ end of keeping Eberflus, that evaporated on Thanksgiving.

Lions OC Ben Johnson Will Have ‘Leverage on the Market,’ NFL Expert Says

In a November 29 piece, names both Johnson and Glenn on his roster of 15 candidates for the Bears’ head coaching job.

In the piece, Jahns begged the question of whether or not the Bears would appeal to Johnson.

However, Johnson, indeed, could be interested in the Chicago gig. In October, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that Johnson wanted the Bears’ head coaching job last year, but because the team kept Eberflus, it didn’t happen.

As for what exactly happened at the end of the Lions and Bears game, a Bears late-game clock management problem pretty much cost them the game in a high-profile way. With 32 seconds left in regulation, the Bears’ offense looked like they didn’t know time was running out. Quarterback Caleb Williams started motioning to the players to speed things up, but when they finally snapped the ball, only a few seconds remained in the game, and time ran out during a downfield pass. So, the game ended, and there was pie in the face of the Bears.