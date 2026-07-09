Lions Given Worrying Take On Jared Goff Ahead Of 2026

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, the Detroit Lions are set at the quarterback position with Jared Goff, who was acquired in January 2021 as part of the blockbuster Matthew Stafford trade, ready to begin his sixth year with the organization.

The trade has been a success for the Lions and Goff, who has led the club to heights that literal generations of fans had never before witnessed in their lives. And while the Lions missed the postseason in 2025, they have every expectation of proving that finishing 9-8 last year was the exception to the rule, and not a return to the way things were.

But what kind of reviews is Goff drawing from neutral observers? According to the latest ranking from PFF, Goff isn’t highly regarded.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff Insulted By Pro Football Focus

According to Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus, Goff is the 16th-best quarterback in the NFL.

“Goff’s average time to throw of 2.57 seconds was tied for second-fastest in the league in 2025, and his EPA on zero-graded throws ranked second overall at 0.090 per attempt — numbers that reflect a quarterback who functions as an extraordinarily efficient system executor,” they wrote. ”

“He has done nothing but stuff the stat sheet since being traded to the Lions. The former No. 1 overall pick leads the league in passing yards (18,205) and passing touchdowns (130) since 2022, and he ranks sixth among qualifying quarterbacks in PFF WAR since 2023.

“His accuracy was outstanding in 2025, as his 14.4% uncatchable pass rate ranked first in the league. While the Lions missed the playoffs for the first time in three seasons, it’s hard to blame Goff for their shortcomings.”

Goff further established himself as one of the league’s premier quarterbacks during the previous campaign, finishing near the top of the NFL leaderboard in several major passing categories. The veteran signal-caller ranked second in the league with 4,564 passing yards and 34 touchdown throws, while also placing third in passer rating (105.5), sixth in completion rate (68.0%), and sixth in yards per attempt (7.9).

The Lions Are In Good Position With Goff, According To A To Z Sports

In a recent column, Lions beat writer Mike Payton of A to Z Sports explained that Detroit is in a prime position with Goff under center heading into the 2026 campaign.

“Jared Goff is coming into another season with the Detroit Lions. He has a much better situation than he did in 2025, with John Morton was not for him at offensive coordinator,” Payton said on A to Z Sports. “He (Morton) was not it for anyone at the offensive coordinator. But he (Goff) has got strength in the offensive line. Cade Mays is much better than Graham Glasgow. I think Blake Miller, even though he is a rookie, and that’s probably going to take some time, just like he does with any rookie tackle. He is going to be an upgrade over Taylor Decker right away. A second-year Tate Ratledge is going to be much better. He has got a lot of things going his way.”

The Lions report for Training Camp later this month, and will have their first pre-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 15.