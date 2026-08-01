Lions Release Worrying Update On Injured Rookie Jimmy Rolder

The Detroit Lions were understandably expecting major things from linebacker Jimmy Rolder, whom they selected in the fourth round (118th overall pick) of the 2026 NFL Draft from the nearby University of Michigan.

However, one of the unfortunate aspects of a game with as much physical contact as football is that there will be players who get hurt. The Lions, who opened up Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026 NFL season, are now experiencing that reality with Rolder.

Rolder left practice on Friday to undergo evaluation for a leg injury, and according to the latest report, the news on his condition isn’t encouraging.

The Latest Reports On Injured Detroit Lions Rookie Linebacker Jimmy Rolder Aren’t Good

According to the latest reports from Lions Insider Justin Rogers, the club doesn’t expect to have Rolder available any time soon following the initial evaluations of his leg injury.

“Don’t have all the details, but the Devin White signing is directly tied to Jimmy Rolder’s practice exit on Friday,” reported Rogers. “A source confirmed the rookie will be out ‘for a while.'”

Rolder emerged as one of the key elements of Michigan’s defense, appearing in 13 games as a freshman before an injury-shortened 2023 season. He broke out in the 2025 season after earning a starting linebacker role, leading the Wolverines with 73 tackles, two sacks, and an interception. For his efforts, he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. His standout season included a 10-tackle performance against Michigan State and a career-high 12 tackles against Ohio State.

He was part of Michigan’s national championship-winning roster for the 2023 season.

“I just really started coming into my own,” Rolder said of earning his first starting role in 2025. “I think I’m really just getting started. I just had that one year starting and as I was playing, I was playing with more and more confidence each week and the feeling is way high right now and I’m just excited for the opportunity to take it to the next level.”

The Lions already have a notable former Michigan Wolverine on their roster in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and they also selected Derrick Barnes as part of their 2026 NFL Draft Haul.

Meanwhile, Rolder indicated he was looking forward to learning from Jack Campbell, who played collegiately at Iowa.

“Just learning a lot from him,” Rolder said. “When I was getting recruited out of high school, I talked to him on Zoom with other Iowa linebackers. Just reconvening with him and playing with him at the next level is going to be awesome.”

The Lions are off on Saturday, and more specifics regarding the injury to Rolder will have to wait until head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media on Monday morning.

The Lions Signed Linebacker Devin White Not Long After Rolder’s Injury

The Lions gave a particular hint that Rolder’s injury was worse than expected with the news on Saturday afternoon that they’d signed former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White to a one-year contract.

His 174 tackles with the Raiders last season were good for third most in the NFL; he also accumulated 11 tackles for loss and an interception.