Lions WR Jameson Williams Downplays Early Season Struggles

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has long been a boom-or-bust player, giving the team a dangerous deep threat but also making some on-field blunders.

So it’s not bothering the speedy receiver too much that he’s leading the NFL in a critical category through the first four games of the season. Williams told reporters that he’s not sweating the early struggles and remains confident he will turn things around.

Jameson Williams Believes He Will Get Back on Track

Though Williams has a healthy 16 receptions for 229 yards through the first four games of the season, he also leads the NFL with five total drops. Williams this week said he’s not too worried about the struggles.

“Just catching the ball, bringing it in. It’s nothing major, it’s just drops. I just gotta catch the ball,” Williams said, via SI.com. “It’s a long game. With the drops you still can have an excellent game. My biggest thing is trying to minus those things, so I can just go out there and play free, don’t even worry about dropping the ball. Just focus on doing my job the best I could do.”

Williams added that wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery is also sure to keep him and the other pass-catchers on track.

“In the meeting room, on the field, in walkthrough, he’s always on you,” Williams said about Detroit’s receivers coach. “He never lets you take no days, no plays off. He’s just on us. And that’s what he demands out of us. That’s why our room plays the way we play, because we gotta show how much we respect him and how much he does for us and how grateful we are for having him in our room. He’s a great guy, been a great guy to me since he took over the receivers room. I got nothing but love for Scottie.”

Drew Petzing’s Confidence in Jameson Williams

The Lions coaching staff doesn’t appear to be losing any faith in Williams, either. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said he has done a good job of bringing energy and intensity, which he called the “controllables.”

“Those are the controllables, how hard you play?” Petzing said. “Do you know what you’re doing? Are you doing it as fast and as hard as you possibly can? And I think he’s been great. And then the physical stuff, those are little things that I think, ‘Hey, you get 10 plays, I’d love to make all 10.’ Sometimes you do, sometimes you don’t. You can’t let it affect your psyche. And I think he’s done a nice job of that.”