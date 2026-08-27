Lions WR Jameson Williams Turns Heads With Decision Before Season Begins

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is going quiet before the NFL season starts.

The speedy wide receiver turned heads with a move on social media this week, shutting down his social media ahead of the team’s final preseason game. Williams is expected to play a big role again this season, but the reason behind his latest move remains unclear.

Jameson Williams Eliminates Distractions Before Season

SI.com reporter John Maakaron made note of Williams’ social media move, suggesting the wide receiver may be trying to stay focused on training camp.

“It was recently discovered online that the Instagram page of the former first-round pick is no longer available to be viewed. Supporters will currently see a ‘User not found’ message on the popular social media page,” Maakaron wrote. “There have been no reasons reported why the page is no longer active. Williams has been dialed in all throughout training camp.”

Williams has still shown up on social media. Maakaron noted that the team featured a video of the wide receiver scoring on a 34-yard touchdown. The SI.com reporter added that Williams earned praise from new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Petzing added that Williams would need to earn his touches this season, especially with a deep and talented wide receiving corps.

“It’s a balance, as you said, and I think a big part of that is challenging guys and saying, ‘Hey, you want the ball? Go out and earn it.’ We’re in training camp right now, guys are fighting for roles, they’re fighting for touches,” Petzing said. “They’re trying to show me, their teammates, other coaches, this organization what they can do.”

Lions Earn Praise for Deep Wide Receiving Corps

The Lions have established their wide receiving group as one of the most dangerous in the league. Pro Football Focus ranked the team No. 1 in the NFL for wide receivers, noting that Williams and teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown make up a formidable duo.

“The only offense in the league to boast both a wide receiver and a running back with PFF receiving grades above 90.0 last season, this unit is rightfully awarded the top spot,” the analysis outlet noted. “Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the most well-rounded receivers in football, while Jameson Williams brings both downfield and cross-field elements few players can match. Jahmyr Gibbs has a case for being the most dangerous receiving back in the league.”