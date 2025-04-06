Ex-Lions Edge Rusher Predicted to Join AFC Squad

The Detroit Lions found a bit of help after pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson went down with a season-ending injury in October, landing veteran Za’Darius Smith in a trade deadline deal.

Though some insiders believe the Lions would be open to a reunion with Smith after releasing him early in the offseason, a new report suggests he will be off to his next destination.

Za’Darius Smith Expected to Head East Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested one free-agent signing for all 32 NFL teams, pegging the Indianapolis Colts as the best option for Smith after his release by the Lions. “The Indianapolis Colts added cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum to the back end of their defense early in free agency. However, they could use a little more help on the edge after losing Dayo Odeyingbo to the Chicago Bears,” Knox wrote. Knox added that Smith is one of the best options on the open market right now, coming off a strong campaign for the Lions where he stepped in to fill the giant void left by Hutchinson’s injury.