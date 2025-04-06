Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Lions Edge Rusher Predicted to Join AFC Squad

  • 23 Shares
  • Updated
Za'Darius Smith
Getty
Detroit Lions edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.

The Detroit Lions found a bit of help after pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson went down with a season-ending injury in October, landing veteran Za’Darius Smith in a trade deadline deal.

Though some insiders believe the Lions would be open to a reunion with Smith after releasing him early in the offseason, a new report suggests he will be off to his next destination.

Za’Darius Smith Expected to Head East

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested one free-agent signing for all 32 NFL teams, pegging the Indianapolis Colts as the best option for Smith after his release by the Lions.

“The Indianapolis Colts added cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum to the back end of their defense early in free agency. However, they could use a little more help on the edge after losing Dayo Odeyingbo to the Chicago Bears,” Knox wrote.

Knox added that Smith is one of the best options on the open market right now, coming off a strong campaign for the Lions where he stepped in to fill the giant void left by Hutchinson’s injury.

“Za’Darius Smith is one of the top edge-rushers still available and would be an immediate contributor in Indy,” Knox wrote. “Though the Detroit Lions released him early in the offseason, he performed well in his half-season with the club. In eight games with the Lions, he tallied four sacks, three tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits.”

Lions Could Still Bring Back Za’Darius Smith

Though Hutchinson is on track to return from his season-ending injury, the Lions will still need help with a pass-rushing group that has largely struggled outside of Hutchinson.

That could leave the door open for Smith to return to the team. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy believes that the longer the 32-year-old waits in making a free-agency decision, the better the odds of a reunion with the Lions.

“I’ll be honest, the longer Smith goes unsigned, the more I wonder if the Lions are letting him take his time and would like to remain involved,” Pouncy wrote. “That’s sort of how they were able to land C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Holmes told reporters he didn’t know if they’d be able to sign him, but was in contact with his agent throughout the process. When his market didn’t materialize the way he thought it would, Detroit was the landing spot. So, I do wonder if the Lions had a similar conversation with Smith.”

Lions general manager Brad Holmes recently made it clear that the team’s decision to release Smith — which came just before the team would have needed to pay his $7 million option bonus and a $2 million roster bonus — was strictly financial and not a reflection of his play.

“We couldn’t afford it. That’s the bottom line,” Holmes said.

“But we just weren’t in a position to really keep him at his salary, because look, he played some good snaps for us and he made plays for us when we acquired him, so we would have loved to be able to keep him, but we just weren’t able to. But we’ve been keeping in touch with his agent, and he understands that process, so we’ll just see how it goes.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Roy Lopez's headshot R. Lopez
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Grant Stuard's headshot G. Stuard
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Ex-Lions Edge Rusher Predicted to Join AFC Squad

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x