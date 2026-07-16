Lions Legend Lomas Brown Explains Why This Rookie Has Him Excited in 2026

It takes true greatness to see the next big star. When it came to protecting the quarterbacks in the 1980s and 1990s, the legendary Detroit Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown was among the elite, securing seven Pro Bowl selections. Now, he believes that the Lions’ rookie Blake Miller, who was picked in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, has promising traits to reach that level.

As one of the greatest OT’s in NFL history, Brown was recently asked about his opinion on the Lions’ rookie OT Blake Miller and their O-line heading into the next season. He looked upbeat about the addition of the former Clemeson Tigers star, hinting that the offense could make a big impact in 2026.

“I would love for him (Blake Miller) to come in and solidify that position. It is always a learning curve when you come into the NFL. If they can make the learning curve a little less for him, I think he could step in here,” said Lomaas Brown in an interview with Woodward Sports Network recently. “I got the opportunity to meet him briefly, seems to be a very nice guy, seems to be a guy that can learn a lot. You know, in the NFL, it’s all about learning, getting you fed up, getting that foundation before you really, really get out there. I’m looking for our line to probably be one of our best positions this year after struggling last year.”

Why Blake Miller Could Make an Impact in His Rookie Season

Making a mark right from the rookie season is not a cakewalk in the NFL, considering the elite competition. Miller, who was picked in the first round of the draft, has the talent to show why someone like Lomas Brown has huge faith in him.

Lions prioritized the rookie’s dependability from his four seasons in college football. Standing at 6 feet, 6 inches, and weighing about 317 pounds, he possesses incredible physicality. In four seasons, he played 54 games for Clemson, barely missing any action on the gridiron, logging an impressive 3,778 offensive snaps.

His reliability on the field also impressed Dan Campbell, who had nothing but high praise for Campbell right after picking him in the draft.

“Man, he’s played a lot of football. He’s solid, he’s steady,” Campbell said about Miller during an interview in April. “He can do it all. He plays physical in the run game. Freaking smart. Tough, edgy, got length, moves well.”

With these positive traits, Miller could make Jarod Goff and Dan Campbell’s jobs easier in 2026, especially considering he will be playing in his natural position.

Blake Miller Will Play in his Natural Right Tackle Position

Blake Miller was a right tackle when he played for the Clemson Tigers in college football, and moving into the big league, he won’t have to swap sides. Sure, All-Pro Penei Sewell played as the RT last year, but not anymore.

Penei Sewell is moving to the left tackle position, which is vacant after Taylor Decker left Ford Field Stadium. For the four-time Pro-Bowler, the left tackle is a more natural position, as he played there throughout his college career and the early NFL days. Given that Miller will be a right tackle, he may not take too long to fit into Campbell’s playbook.