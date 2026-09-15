Lions Take Another Major Hit As Key Name Joins Growing Injury List

The Detroit Lions don’t have much time to enjoy their dramatic 31-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the NFL season, as they immediately began preparations for a Thursday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

The Lions, who were shorthanded against the Saints, were even more so this week at practice, as offensive tackle Blake Miller, Detroit’s first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, missed Monday’s practice.

Not only was Miller unavailable for Detroit’s walkthrough on Tuesday, but the Lions also added a new name to the Injured List, sparking more concern.

The Detroit Lions Have Added Cornerback DJ Reed

The Lions have added cornerback DJ Reed to their injured list with a foot injury, according to the latest report released.

Additionally, Christian Mahogany, who departed Sunday’s game and missed Monday’s practice, was also unavailable on Tuesday.

Reed is in his second season with the Lions after signing a three-year contract prior to last season; he was limited to eight games in 2025.

DJ Reed Is Entering His Second Year With The Lions

Reed was taken by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round (142nd overall pick) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Kansas State; he also attended Cerritos and Fresno State.

He started his career contributing primarily on special teams while also seeing snaps at cornerback, nickel and safety. He made two starts as a rookie and finished with 41 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble across 15 games.

His role remained limited in 2019, though he appeared in all 16 games and scored his first NFL touchdown on a fumble return against Arizona. Reed also saw limited action during San Francisco’s run to Super Bowl LIV.

Reed’s 2020 season got off to a difficult start when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle while lifting weights during the offseason. San Francisco subsequently waived him with a non-football injury designation.

Seattle claimed Reed off waivers in August 2020, though a surgically repaired torn pectoral kept him sidelined until Week 8. He immediately stepped into a significant role, starting at nickel and later taking over as an outside cornerback.

Reed made an immediate impact in his Seattle debut against San Francisco, recording six tackles and his first career interception. He eventually secured a starting job for the remainder of the season and finished with 62 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions in 10 games, including eight starts.

Reed remained a full-time starter with the Jets, posting 76 tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception in 2023. Injuries limited him to 14 starts the following season, when he recorded 64 tackles, 11 pass deflections and a sack. He then signed with the Lions in 2025, but was limited to just eight games.