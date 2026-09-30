Major Legal Update Emerges for Lions Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions are fresh off their dramatic 31-24 victory over the New York Jets in Week 3 of the NFL season, improving their record to 2-1. They are now preparing for a date with the Carolina Panthers this Sunday evening.

However, one of the key members of Detroit’s offensive attack received a major legal update that could have significant ramifications for him and the team moving forward, and it’s a positive update.

Star Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been investigated following an alleged incident in early August, and upon completion of the investigation, he will not be facing legal charges.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Won’t Be Charged After Being Investigated

According to Lions beat writer Dave Birkett, Lions wideout Jameson Williams was investigated following an accusation of assault from a woman, but prosecutors declined to file charges.

Per Birkett, the following statements were released to The Detroit Free Press from Jeff Wattrick, spokesman for the Oakland County Prosecutor:

“The Novi Police Department thoroughly investigated the alleged Aug. 6 incident after it was first reported in September,” Wattrick said in the statement.

“The investigation included a review of statements, photos, videos, and communications between the alleged victim and Jameson Williams. Investigators also sought additional information from the alleged victim. Based on the facts presented to us at this time, the Novi Police and our office jointly concluded that there is no cause to file charges against Mr. Williams.”

“While this matter involves a public figure, it was handled with the same consideration as any other,” Wattrick said.

The Lions indicated that they are aware of the incident, but didn’t offer comment.

Per Birkett, Williams’ attorneys Jason Lampert and Larry Margolis released the following statement:

“Mr. Williams unequivocally denies the allegation of domestic violence,” they said. “We have provided the prosecutor’s office with extensive evidence directly relevant to the credibility, timing, and circumstances surrounding this allegation, which is baseless. Mr. Williams remains focused on the season and putting this matter behind him.”

Jameson Williams And The Lions Play Carolina In Week 4

The Lions traded up to select Jameson Williams in the first round (12th overall pick) in the 2022 NFL Draft. After missing most of his rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL, Williams made his debut in December and quickly showed his highlight-reelreel ability with a 41-yard touchdown against the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings.

His 2023 season was shortened by a four-game gambling suspension, but Williams returned to finish with 24 catches for 354 yards and two touchdowns. He took a major step forward in 2024, recording 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns despite serving another two-game suspension.

Detroit rewarded him with a three-year extension worth up to $83 million in 2025. Williams followed that by setting career highs with 65 catches, 1,117 yards, and seven touchdowns.

So far this season through the first three games, Williams has racked up 127 yards while hauling in 10 receptions; he’s yet to record a touchdown.