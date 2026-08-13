Detroit Lions’ Loaded Roster Sparks Bold 2026 Prediction Ahead of NFL Season

It was hard to find an NFL division more competitive than the NFC North last season, with all four teams finishing with a winning record. While the Chicago Bears topped the division and went to the playoffs with an impressive 11-6 record, the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions all had 9 wins each, yet the Packers advanced to the playoffs, as they had 1 less loss than the other two.

Even though the Lions had a respectable 9-8 record, they were placed fourth. However, after an upgraded roster and coaching staff, the franchise has a real chance of returning to the top, which could change how the NFC North division table looks in 2026.

Recently, the Herd with Colin Cowherd host, Colin Cowherd, made five bold predictions about the 2026 NFL season, delivering a surprising verdict on the NFC North. He insisted that the Green Bay Packers could take the last spot this year, in contrast to their second-place finish in 2025.

“My third bold prediction: Packers last in the NFC North,” said Cowherd. “Ben Johnson, year 2, Kyler Murray, I think is gonna be ahead, and Detroit, to me, easily has the best entire roster.”

Some key players who were ruled out for the season in 2025 are now returning, while the franchise made some key additions to the roster, building arguably the best roster in the division, as the talk show host mentioned.

The Lions Have the Star Power to Back Up the Bold Prediction

The Lions have incredibly stacked offensive firepower, with Pro Bowlers in different positions. The offensive foundation is built on quarterback Jared Goff, who is one of the leaders in passing yards, ranking second among the signal-callers last season. Goff has two premium wide receivers in the league— Amon-Ra St Brown and Jameson Williams. Brown is a four-time Pro Bowler, and Williams is quietly hitting his prime, logging over 1,000 receiving yards in the last two seasons.

Then coach Campbell and Goff can lean on a game-changer like Jahmyr Gibbs, who is a three-time Pro Bowler and the highest-paid running back in the league today. Lions’ promising offensive line is led by the three-time All-Pro Penei Sewell, and they also injected youth at right tackle by selecting first-round pick Blake Miller this offseason.

Besides the offense, their defense has some elite options, making them one of the best rosters in the NFL— not just NFC North. Aidan Hutchinson is the undisputed leader of the defense, while Jack Campbell has taken his game to a new level with a breakthrough year. In addition, the secondary has the experience of veteran D.J Reed alongside safety Brian Branch, who is set to return this season after an Achilles injury.

The Lions remain a clear NFC North favorite, not just for a strong roster but also due to plenty of questions around the division.

Multiple NFC North Rivals Enter 2026 With Plenty to Prove

While the Chicago Bears topped the division in 2025, they are entering the second year of Ben Johnson’s playbook and are still working to implement it with a young QB like Caleb Williams. Moreover, their secondary took a big blow after knee surgery, sidelining him for about four to six months.

As for the Vikings, they remain the most unpredictable team in the division. With new QB Kyler Murray leading the offense, they will need some time to find their rhythm. On the other hand, the Packers are predicted to finish last per Cowherd, and there is a valid reason. They will start the season without their defensive backbone, Micah Parsons, who is still recovering from ACL tears. Without the edge rusher, the Packers lost five games on a trot last campaign, including the Wild Card game against the Bears.

Looking at the full picture, Lions certainly stand out as the clear-cut favorite of the NFC North.