The Detroit Lions are still figuring out their linebacker rotation with Jack Campbell out. Detroit leaned heavily on Malcolm Rodriguez to replace Campbell in Week 9. However, in Week 10, they started to rotate in recently added linebacker K.J. Britt into the mix.

Rodriguez played 55 of the Lions’ 57 snaps in Week 9. However, he only played 34 of the Lions’ 59 snaps against the New England Patriots. Britt played 22 snaps in his second week with the team.

Detroit Lions Use K.J. Britt to Cut into Playing Time of Malcolm Rodriguez

Britt is a former fifth-round pick taken 176th overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was mostly a reserve for the Buccaneers but started in 15 games in his first 4 seasons.

He also started in two playoff games and was present on four playoff teams for the Buccaneers. The team did not re-sign him after his rookie contract. He caught on with the Miami Dolphins in 2025 but only started in one game.

In 2026, he started the season with the New England Patriots but was released from their active roster and ended up on their practice squad. The Detroit Lions claimed him from their practice squad, and he has been on their active roster for the last 2 weeks.

In total, he has 1,131 snaps at linebacker. The Lions see something in him that they like. They sought him out as their addition with Campbell out. Now, they are having him eat into the snaps of Rodriguez, despite this being the fourth year that Rodriguez has played in this defense.

Lions Do Not Trust Rodriguez

The rise of Britt might say more about Rodriguez than it does Britt. Rodriguez is a former 6th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he hit the ground running with 15 starts in his rookie season.

He was a reserve the next year with just three starts but was still making an impact on the defense. However, he tore his ACL in week 10 of the Lions’ 2024 season.

It took him about 10 weeks to get back into the 2025 season, and he only appeared in seven games. However, he looked a lot slower in those games.

Now it appears the Lions are not nearly as high on him as they were in years prior. They signed him to a one-year extension this offseason, but they do not have long-term expectations for him.

In training camp, they signed Devin White, and he started to get work over Rodriguez. Then, rookie Jimmy Rolder got healthy, and he got work over the former starter. Now, they are leaning on Britt despite limited experience. White is expected to be back this season. By then, Rodriguez could be out of the rotation.

We will see if Britt continues to push Rodriguez in Week 11 when the Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.