Ex-Quarterback Dubbed Lions Offseason Cut Candidate

The Detroit Lions possess one of the best offenses in the league. Thanks to that, it imagining any depth skilled-position players, such as Malik Cunningham, emerging with a significant role for the Lions this summer.

That is, if he makes it on the roster until the summer.

The converted quarterback is in a crowded Lions receiver room. As a result, A to Z Sports’ Mike Payton isn’t sure the former signal-caller is even going to make it to training camp with the Lions.

Payton included Cunningham on a list of players the Lions “could realistically” cut after offseason workouts.

“There are just so many receivers on this team right now,” wrote Payton. “There are 10 receivers on this team, and you can find a reason for every single one of them to be here right now.

“If you wanted to switch Cunningham to his original spot as a quarterback, he’d have to contend with Teddy Bridgewater and Luke Altmeyer. That’s a lot.”

Cunningham entered the league as an undrafted quarterback for the New England Patriots. He also played behind center for the Baltimore Ravens before beginning to transition to wide receiver with Baltimore.

Cunningham spent last season on the Lions practice squad.