Lions Issued Warning About $6.5 Million DE With ‘Bust’ Potential

The Detroit Lions made an investment into their pass-rushing group this offseason by signing veteran defensive end Marcus Davenport, but an analyst warns that the move has the potential to fall flat.

The Lions signed the 27-year-old defensive end to a one-year, $6.5-million contract this offseason in an attempt to add a steady pass-rushing presence opposite Aidan Hutchinson. There are questions about Davenport’s role, with Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon predicting he could end up being the team’s “biggest bust” in 2024.

Still, Kenyon believes Davenport’s signing could be a low-risk move for the Lions.

“Considering the overall strength of the team—still a wild thing to say about Dercustroit—taking a flier on Marcus Davenport was a sound decision,” Kenyon wrote. “If he works out, great! If not, it was a one-year deal. Unfortunately, the latter is quite possible. Davenport has routinely struggled with injuries and volatile production in six NFL seasons.”

Adding ‘More Juice’ to Detroit’s Defense

Davenport is a former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2018, though has never registered double-digit sacks in any of his six NFL seasons so far. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy noted that Davenport did have a productive season with the Saints in 2021 with 9.0 sacks and 39 total tackles, but questioned whether he could replicate the success in Detroit.

“Of course, that was three years ago and a lot has changed,” Pouncy wrote in March after the Lions signed the veteran defensive end. “If Davenport is healthy and able to return to that level, this contract could age very well. Big if, though.”

But Pouncy also speculated that Davenport could still make an impact on a Lions defense that lost some veterans this offseason.

“Detroit was always going to need more juice in its defensive line room,” Pouncy wrote. “Pairing Hutchinson with a solid secondary pass rusher could open up so much for this Detroit defense, making life easier for Hutchinson and a weak secondary looking to improve.”

Aidan Hutchinson Ready for Big Season

While the Lions are still looking for a capable counterpart, Hutchinson has proven himself to be a budding star in the NFL. He registered 11.5 sacks and 51 total tackles last season, earning a spot in the Pro Bowl and justifying the No. 2 overall pick the Lions used to draft him in 2022.

Hutchinson told ESPN on July 8 that he has been working to improve in a number of areas.

“It’s tough to say, because I feel like the biggest thing is consistency. So, I feel like it’s consistency with working out, with diet, with nutrition, with everything,” Hutchinson said. “I feel like that just continues to stack up every year, along with your knowledge of the game. As those things are rising, you just continue to level up as a player, so all around.”

Hutchinson has also turned into one of the team’s more vocal leaders, saying he believes the Lions are ready to take the next step this season.

“It’s unreal. There’s a lot of hype coming into this year, but I think it’s well-deserved hype,” Hutchinson said. “I think a lot more guys on our team understand what this year is, and we understand what we got and we’re all ready.”